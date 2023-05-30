 Community groups plan gun buyback for South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Community groups plan gun buyback for South Valley

By ABQJournal News Staff

Community groups are holding a gun buyback next weekend.

The buyback event, facilitated by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3 at the South Valley Social Enterprise Center, 722 Isleta SW.

“Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing the benefit of buyback programs as an effective tool to get unwanted guns out of homes and communities, reducing the risk of these guns ending up in unsafe hands,” Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said in a news release.

So far, the nonprofit has organized 17 gun buybacks, this being the 18th. It says it’s taken over 1,700 guns out of New Mexico communities. The guns are dismantled and turned into gardening tools for high schoolers.

The nonprofit will exchange gift cards — including for Chevron gas, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Smith’s — for guns. The gift card values, according to the news release, depend on the weapons traded in.

For “assault weapons,” people will get a $250 gift card. For semi-automatic handguns or rifles, they’ll get a $200 gift card, and a $100 gift card for other long guns, revolvers and pistols.

People who want to surrender their firearms will need to stay in their car, and are asked to keep the guns in their trunk when possible.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will also help run guns through the National Crime Information Center database to figure out if they’ve been stolen.

If they are, the gun will be taken into evidence, and their owners contacted.

