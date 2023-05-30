College golf: Lobos’ Watkins finishes 28th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — New Mexico’s Matthew Watkins fired a 2-over 72 on Monday, finishing 28th at the NCAA men’s Division I Golf Championships.

Watkins completed four rounds at Grayhawk Golf Club at 3-over 283. His finish was UNM’s best since 2013, when Gavin Green tied for 26th place.

“This week definitely made me more aware of how good I can be when I’m at my best, and how I can compete even when I’m don’t have my best,” Watkins said in a UNM news release.

Former UNM golfer Sam Choi, now at Pepperdine, finished tied for seventh with a 1-under total of 279. Choi shot even-par 70 on Monday.

Florida’s Fred Biondi was the individual champion at 7-under 273.

North Carolina, 6-under as a team, led eight schools that qualified for match play that will decide the national champion.