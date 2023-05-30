 Rolling thunder: Contestants chase cheese wheel down a hill in chaotic UK race - Albuquerque Journal

Rolling thunder: Contestants chase cheese wheel down a hill in chaotic UK race

By Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The big cheese of extreme U.K. sports events is back.

Hundreds of spectators gathered Monday to watch dozens of reckless racers chase a 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England.

The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese gets to keep it.

The cheese-rolling race has been held at Cooper’s Hill, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of London, since at least 1826, and the sport of cheese-rolling is believed to be much older.

The rough-and-tumble event often comes with safety concerns. Few competitors manage to stay on their feet all the way down the 200-yard (180 meter) hill, and this year several had to be helped, limping, from the course.

Canadian contestant Delaney Irving, 19, won the women’s race despite being briefly knocked unconscious.

“I just remember hitting my head, and now I have the cheese,” said Irving, who comes from Nanaimo, British Columbia.

Matt Crolla, 28, from Manchester in northwestern England, won the first of several men’s races. Asked how he had prepared, he told reporters: “I don’t think you can train for it, can you? It’s just being an idiot.”

Home » News » Nation » Rolling thunder: Contestants chase cheese wheel down a hill in chaotic UK race

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for ...
More News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he 'feels good' about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as ...
2
Rolling thunder: Contestants chase cheese wheel down a hill ...
More News
LONDON (AP) -- The big cheese ... LONDON (AP) -- The big cheese of extreme U.K. sports events is back. Hundreds of spectators gathered Monday to watch dozens of reckless racers ...
3
Time machine: Rebuilding Notre Dame's fire-ravaged roof transports workers ...
More News
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) -- If time ... SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) -- If time travel was possible, medieval carpenters would surely be amazed to see how woodworking techniques they pioneered in building ...
4
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while ...
5
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks come at night, when most in Kyiv are sound asleep. The sirens wail across the Ukrainian capital, rousing ...
6
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv ...
7
Why Texas' GOP-controlled House impeached Republican Attorney General Ken ...
Around the Region
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- After years ... AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's GOP-controlled House of ...
8
5 things to know about Memorial Day including its ...
More News
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Memorial Day ... NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation's fallen service members, but it's come to anchor the unofficial ...
9
Supreme Court ruling on waterway protections likely to impact ...
Journal North
The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped ... The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped federal agencies of authority over millions of acres of wetlands, weakening a bedrock environmental law enacted a half-century ...