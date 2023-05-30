Photos: Memorial Day events and ceremonies in New Mexico By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 at 12:20PM Carmen Michel places flags at gravestones at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Navy veteran Patricia Roybal-Medina looks to place flowers at the grave of U.S. Marine Eusebio Montoya on Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Chris “Archie” Archuleta, State Commander New Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5610, places flags at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Toni Chavez, with WoodmenLife Chapter 3, secures flags next to gravestones at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Chris “Archie” Archuleta, State Commander New Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5610, places flags at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Air Force veteran Robert Schuster carries his son, Zayden, 5, on his shoulders at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Zayden Schuster, 5, helps place flags at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Pat Sweeney visits his brother’s grave, U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Sweeney, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Around 70,000 flags were placed by volunteers in honor of the fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Chancey Bush / Albuquerque Journal) Ralph Loomis, an Army Reserve veteran, reads a historical marker at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial prior to Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mike Sandoval / for the Albuquerque Journal) Mini flags are placed next to memorial bricks along a path at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mike Sandoval / for the Albuquerque Journal Albuquerque American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard performs a rifle volley during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mike Sandoval / for the Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Fire and Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Department raise a large American flag at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mike Sandoval / for the Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Public Schools JROTC members hold the flags of the 50 states during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mike Sandoval / for the Albuquerque Journal) New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shakes hands with veterans during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, 2023. 