APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash

Police said the semi-truck driver who crashed into two motorcyclists Monday night — leaving them with serious and gruesome injuries — may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the wreck.

Police at about 8:30 p.m. responded to a crash near Carlisle and Claremont between the semi-truck and two motorcyclists, who were identified as Charles Holmes and Frank Ford. Both men were both transported to a local hospital with great bodily injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

One of the men had a broken femur and was facing a possible amputation and the other had extensive head injuries with skin detached from his skull, according to the complaint.

Holmes and Ford had been driving south on Carlisle approaching Claremont and the semi-truck was turning north and failed to yield, according to police.

The semi-truck driver was identified as Michel Cartagena, 60, whose first name is also listed as Michael in some court documents. Police said at the scene of the wreck Cartagena was speaking quickly and muttering and at one point denied being in a crash.

“Michael’s behavior was erratic and disruptive, he cycled between anger, denial and annoyance,” an officer wrote in the complaint.

A search found a white powdery substance in Cartagena’s front pocket, which tested positive for crack/cocaine, according to the complaint. He refused to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

He was booked into jail Tuesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, leading a vehicle collision that resulted in great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday if Cartagena had an attorney.