 APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash - Albuquerque Journal

APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Michel Cartagena, 60.

Police said the semi-truck driver who crashed into two motorcyclists Monday night — leaving them with serious and gruesome injuries — may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the wreck.

Police at about 8:30 p.m. responded to a crash near Carlisle and Claremont between the semi-truck and two motorcyclists, who were identified as Charles Holmes and Frank Ford. Both men were both transported to a local hospital with great bodily injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

One of the men had a broken femur and was facing a possible amputation and the other had extensive head injuries with skin detached from his skull, according to the complaint.

Holmes and Ford had been driving south on Carlisle approaching Claremont and the semi-truck was turning north and failed to yield, according to police.

The semi-truck driver was identified as Michel Cartagena, 60, whose first name is also listed as Michael in some court documents. Police said at the scene of the wreck Cartagena was speaking quickly and muttering and at one point denied being in a crash.

“Michael’s behavior was erratic and disruptive, he cycled between anger, denial and annoyance,” an officer wrote in the complaint.

A search found a white powdery substance in Cartagena’s front pocket, which tested positive for crack/cocaine, according to the complaint. He refused to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

He was booked into jail Tuesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, leading a vehicle collision that resulted in great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday if Cartagena had an attorney.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police suspect the semi-truck driver was ... Police suspect the semi-truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two motorcyclists, causing serious injuries.
2
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
3
New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico's affordable ...
4
Tallking Jobs: Blindsided with a firing, struggling to recover ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I was ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I was at a job for five years and was unexpectedly blindsided with a firing.
5
Couple behind Mountaintop Extracts shifted the cannabis space in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The goal, Eric Merryman said, was ... The goal, Eric Merryman said, was to create safety standards for cannabis extraction — and to offer up the highest-quality products possible for patients.
6
Amid changing climate, big fires leave lasting changes to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit ... The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit repeatedly by high-severity wildfires over the last 45 years — offer a peek at how the Hermits Peak/Calf ...
7
Community groups plan gun buyback for South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Community groups are holding a gun ... Community groups are holding a gun buyback next weekend. The buyback event, facilitated by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, will be ...
8
New Mexico’s World College helped shape Wall Street Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a wide-ranging interview, Tucker spoke ... In a wide-ranging interview, Tucker spoke about her time at the school in the ‘80s, how her career in journalism started and about her ...
9
Local food pantry reports big haul
ABQnews Seeker
The First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque ... The First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque said they are receiving enough food to support clients with food for weeks as part of the rewards ...