How to harvest rainwater: County puts out guide for water collection, conservation

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Harvesting rainwater can be a great way to water your plants without adding significant costs to your monthly water bill.

Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District and the Arid Low Impact Development Coalition, have put together a step-by-step guide on getting started collecting rainwater from the roof to the landscape.

“Catching rain in barrels for future use is beneficial, but much can be missed,” says Water Conservation Program Lead Megan Marsee in a statement. “Passive rainwater harvesting allows homeowners to capture rainwater in the ground, where it soaks into the soil and supports plants.”

So, what makes rainwater harvesting different from just putting a rain barrel under your gutter?

Rainwater harvesting can be done by installing swales and basins, filled with native plants or mulch, in your yard to guide the roof runoff water to stay in your yard rather than letting it run down to the street where it can collect pollutants and trash eventually running into the river.

The guide is split into four sections: What is Rainwater Harvesting, Design, Installation and Care and Maintenance.

Each section has detailed pictures and videos going over process of assessing your yard, selecting plants, installing irrigation and maintaining your yard.

Visit bernco.gov/rainwater to download the guide or learn more.

