 Man's body pulled from Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

Man’s body pulled from Rio Grande

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A man’s body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the man’s death.

AFR Lt. Jason Fejer said just after 5 p.m., crews were on patrol on the river in an airboat and they spotted a man’s body just north of Rio Bravo.

The firefighters secured the man’s body and got him to shore, then turned the case over the BCSO. Fejer said there were no obvious signs of death and an autopsy will determine how the man died.

The man, who appears to be in his 30s, was obviously deceased and no life-saving measures were taken, Fejer said. Officials think he was in the water for one to three days.

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and no recreational gear was with the body.

The Rio Grande on Monday was flowing at 279% of its normal level, according to snoflo.org.

Last week, the Corrales Fire Department officials said that the department has made dozens of water rescues in the Rio Grande so far this year, which is more than normal. They cautioned people to use proper gear and to be advised that the high water levels could erode shoreline and pull cottonwood trees or other debris into the river.

Rivers and lakes across New Mexico are seeing higher-than usual water because of the high snowfall totals throughout the state’s northern mountains.

1
Check out these 9 free and low-cost events in ...
2023 Summer Guide
No money? No problem. No money? No problem.
2
Couple behind Mountaintop Extracts shifted the cannabis space in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The goal, Eric Merryman said, was ... The goal, Eric Merryman said, was to create safety standards for cannabis extraction — and to offer up the highest-quality products possible for patients.
3
Photos: Memorial Day events and ceremonies in New Mexico
Journal North
A look at Memorial Day events ... A look at Memorial Day events in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
4
Amid changing climate, big fires leave lasting changes to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit ... The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit repeatedly by high-severity wildfires over the last 45 years — offer a peek at how the Hermits Peak/Calf ...
5
New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico's affordable ...
6
13 ways to immerse yourself in Native culture
2023 Summer Guide
New Mexico's Native presence is one ... New Mexico's Native presence is one of the first in the area. Permanent settlements were established more than a thousand years ago, represented by ...
7
APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police suspect the semi-truck driver was ... Police suspect the semi-truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two motorcyclists, causing serious injuries.
8
Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what we know about the ... Here's what we know about the Bandidos Motorcycle Club.
9
Museums to trains: A look at 19 family friendly ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment has lots ... The Land of Enchantment has lots of fun for the young ones. From high tech to nature, it's easy to f ...
10
Community groups plan gun buyback for South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Community groups are holding a gun ... Community groups are holding a gun buyback next weekend. The buyback event, facilitated by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, will be ...