Man’s body pulled from Rio Grande

A man’s body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the man’s death.

AFR Lt. Jason Fejer said just after 5 p.m., crews were on patrol on the river in an airboat and they spotted a man’s body just north of Rio Bravo.

The firefighters secured the man’s body and got him to shore, then turned the case over the BCSO. Fejer said there were no obvious signs of death and an autopsy will determine how the man died.

The man, who appears to be in his 30s, was obviously deceased and no life-saving measures were taken, Fejer said. Officials think he was in the water for one to three days.

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and no recreational gear was with the body.

The Rio Grande on Monday was flowing at 279% of its normal level, according to snoflo.org.

Last week, the Corrales Fire Department officials said that the department has made dozens of water rescues in the Rio Grande so far this year, which is more than normal. They cautioned people to use proper gear and to be advised that the high water levels could erode shoreline and pull cottonwood trees or other debris into the river.

Rivers and lakes across New Mexico are seeing higher-than usual water because of the high snowfall totals throughout the state’s northern mountains.