 Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster parents for special needs pets - Albuquerque Journal

Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster parents for special needs pets

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Calling all heroes! The City of Albuquerque is asking for volunteers to foster special needs pets through the city’s Animal Welfare Department.

A news release from the organization stated that last year nearly 2,500 kitten and more than 1,600 puppies were admitted to the shelter, and more are excepted this year.

Pets in need of foster care include:

  • Animals recover from illness or injury
  • New mothers and their litters
  • Newborn puppies and kittens
  • Elderly animals who need extra care for quality of life.
  • Animals without mothers who need to be bottle fed.
  • Dogs and cats who need socializing to learn good behaviors for their forever homes.

AWD hosts introduction fostering classes once a month teaching caring for bottle-feeding puppies and kittens as well as going in-depth in to the program details.

The release added the process can be an intense short-term commitment, or long — the time spent with the pets depends on the situation.

Foster parents are provided with pet food and supplies so all you have to do is provide a loving home.

To learn more about joining the program visit cabq.gov/pets or email AWDFoster@cabq.gov.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster parents for special needs pets

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department ... City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department estimates more pets in need of care than last year.
2
How to harvest rainwater: County puts out guide for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad ... Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District and the Arid Low Impact Development Coalition, have put together a step-by-step guide ...
3
Man's body pulled from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
A man's body was pulled Monday ... A man's body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will investigate ...
4
APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police suspect the semi-truck driver was ... Police suspect the semi-truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two motorcyclists, causing serious injuries.
5
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
6
New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico's affordable ...
7
Tallking Jobs: Blindsided with a firing, struggling to recover ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I was ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I was at a job for five years and was unexpectedly blindsided with a firing.
8
Couple behind Mountaintop Extracts shifted the cannabis space in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The goal, Eric Merryman said, was ... The goal, Eric Merryman said, was to create safety standards for cannabis extraction — and to offer up the highest-quality products possible for patients.
9
Amid changing climate, big fires leave lasting changes to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit ... The fire-scarred Jemez Mountains — hit repeatedly by high-severity wildfires over the last 45 years — offer a peek at how the Hermits Peak/Calf ...