Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster parents for special needs pets

Calling all heroes! The City of Albuquerque is asking for volunteers to foster special needs pets through the city’s Animal Welfare Department.

A news release from the organization stated that last year nearly 2,500 kitten and more than 1,600 puppies were admitted to the shelter, and more are excepted this year.

Pets in need of foster care include:

Animals recover from illness or injury

New mothers and their litters

Newborn puppies and kittens

Elderly animals who need extra care for quality of life.

Animals without mothers who need to be bottle fed.

Dogs and cats who need socializing to learn good behaviors for their forever homes.

AWD hosts introduction fostering classes once a month teaching caring for bottle-feeding puppies and kittens as well as going in-depth in to the program details.

The release added the process can be an intense short-term commitment, or long — the time spent with the pets depends on the situation.

Foster parents are provided with pet food and supplies so all you have to do is provide a loving home.

To learn more about joining the program visit cabq.gov/pets or email AWDFoster@cabq.gov.