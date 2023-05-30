 Gov. appoints new State Police chief - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. appoints new State Police chief

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputy Chief Troy Weisler was appointed as the next Chief of State Police. (Courtesy of the governor’s office)

The governor of New Mexico has appointed a new chief of State Police — with a significantly larger salary than the one his predecessor started with.

Spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Deputy Chief W. Troy Weisler to assume the role on June 24, with a salary of $158,000.

Current Chief Tim Johnson was appointed as the state’s top cop in 2019, starting at $125,000 a year, and is retiring after 23 years with State Police. Johnson is currently making almost $145,000.

Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In a statement Lujan Grisham said Weisler “has the real-life experience and eye toward the future that a modern police force needs, and the people of New Mexico deserve.”

“As chief, he will focus on building up relationships with local and federal partners to drive down crime and make New Mexico safer,” she said. “He is dedicated to creating a state police force which reflects the communities it protects by developing and implementing innovative ways to increase diversity within the department.”

Sweeney said Weisler was with State Police for 21 years and started as a patrol officer in Deming and Moriarty in 2002. She said, since then, Weisler had worked in every division of the Department of Public Safety’s Law Enforcement branch.

Weisler’s appointment as chief is still subject to state Senate confirmation.

Sweeney said, like his successor, Johnson started his career as an officer with State Police in 2000. She said Johnson has worked “in every commissioned section, division, and bureau.”

“I admire Deputy Chief Weisler’s dependability, calm disposition, and laser focus on the task at hand,” Johnson said in a released statement. “His leadership and experience have greatly assisted me during the last four years and he is perfectly suited to take command of NMSP.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Gov. appoints new State Police chief

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber ... A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber from New Mexico beat out a dozen contenders in the episode, which aired Monday.
2
Gov. appoints new State Police chief
ABQnews Seeker
with a significantly larger salary than ... with a significantly larger salary than the one his predecessor started with. Spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Deputy Chief ...
3
Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department ... City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department estimates more pets in need of care than last year.
4
How to harvest rainwater: County puts out guide for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad ... Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District and the Arid Low Impact Development Coalition, have put together a step-by-step guide ...
5
Man's body pulled from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
A man's body was pulled Monday ... A man's body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will investigate ...
6
APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police suspect the semi-truck driver was ... Police suspect the semi-truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two motorcyclists, causing serious injuries.
7
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
8
New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico's affordable ...
9
Tallking Jobs: Blindsided with a firing, struggling to recover ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I was ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I was at a job for five years and was unexpectedly blindsided with a firing.