Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in women’s championship competition

Katie Bone knows the “American Ninja Warrior” stage well.

The New Mexico-based athlete is no stranger to the TV competition. She whet her appetite as a contender on “American Ninja Warrior Junior” in 2020 and again on “American Ninja Warrior” in 2022.

On Monday night, Bone beat out 12 women to win the “American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship” — not only claiming the title but a cash prize of $50,000. She donated $5,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Pumped NM.

Bone has not only appeared on three iterations of the competition series, but is also a nationally-ranked rock climber.

While not the youngest competitor anymore, she was the shortest standing at 5 foot, 2 inches.

Bone, now 17, filmed the show in June 2022 and had to keep it quiet about the win.

She’s been making waves since competing in “American Ninja Warrior Jr.” in 2020.

To train for the event during the pandemic, her father built a ninja course in their backyard.

During that competition, Bone, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 11 years old, competed with both her insulin pump and glucose monitor on her arms.

Being on the show also presents Bone with the opportunity to be an ambassador for Type 1 diabetes awareness and representation.

“Being a competitive athlete with Type 1 is not easy,” Bone says. “I’m fighting my body every single day.”

On Monday night, Stone Age Climbing held a watch party to support Bone. About 250 people were there with her mom and dad, Tammy and Matt.

Bone says Type 1 diabetes didn’t end her life, it just changed it.

“I hope I inspire a little kid to wear their pump on their arm,” Bone said. “It makes everything that you do that more amazing.”

Bone’s mother said the teen is currently on the mend.

In February, Bone competed at the USA National Women’s Team Climbing trials in Austin, Texas.

During her fourth climb, she fell.

“Katie heard four pops,” Tammy Bone said. “She tore her ACL and both sides of her meniscus. This was a moment she was preparing for all her life and it got put on pause.”

Bone had surgery and has been getting physical therapy in Colorado. The family returned Monday night to New Mexico after being away for three months.

“It’s been the craziest season,” Tammy Bone said. “Matt and I have worked together to make sure Katie gets the best she can. Now it’s come to a point where we will do anything to help her heal stronger.”

Bone still has her eyes on the Olympics, though the road to recovery may take some more time.

“I don’t need easy, I just need possible,” she said.