 Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in women’s championship competition - Albuquerque Journal

Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in women’s championship competition

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

American Ninja Warrior
New Mexico resident Katie Bone competes on “American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship.” Bone, 17, beat out 12 competitors to take home $50,000. (Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Katie Bone knows the “American Ninja Warrior” stage well.

The New Mexico-based athlete is no stranger to the TV competition. She whet her appetite as a contender on “American Ninja Warrior Junior” in 2020 and again on “American Ninja Warrior” in 2022.

On Monday night, Bone beat out 12 women to win the “American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship” — not only claiming the title but a cash prize of $50,000. She donated $5,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Pumped NM.

Bone has not only appeared on three iterations of the competition series, but is also a nationally-ranked rock climber.

While not the youngest competitor anymore, she was the shortest standing at 5 foot, 2 inches.

Bone, now 17, filmed the show in June 2022 and had to keep it quiet about the win.

American Ninja Warrior
From left, Katie Bone and Jesse Labreck compete in the final round of “American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship.” (Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

She’s been making waves since competing in “American Ninja Warrior Jr.” in 2020.

To train for the event during the pandemic, her father built a ninja course in their backyard.

During that competition, Bone, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 11 years old, competed with both her insulin pump and glucose monitor on her arms.

Being on the show also presents Bone with the opportunity to be an ambassador for Type 1 diabetes awareness and representation.

“Being a competitive athlete with Type 1 is not easy,” Bone says. “I’m fighting my body every single day.”

On Monday night, Stone Age Climbing held a watch party to support Bone. About 250 people were there with her mom and dad, Tammy and Matt.

Bone says Type 1 diabetes didn’t end her life, it just changed it.

“I hope I inspire a little kid to wear their pump on their arm,” Bone said. “It makes everything that you do that more amazing.”

American Ninja Warrior
Katie Bone competes in “American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship” in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Bone’s mother said the teen is currently on the mend.

In February, Bone competed at the USA National Women’s Team Climbing trials in Austin, Texas.

During her fourth climb, she fell.

“Katie heard four pops,” Tammy Bone said. “She tore her ACL and both sides of her meniscus. This was a moment she was preparing for all her life and it got put on pause.”

Bone had surgery and has been getting physical therapy in Colorado. The family returned Monday night to New Mexico after being away for three months.

“It’s been the craziest season,” Tammy Bone said. “Matt and I have worked together to make sure Katie gets the best she can. Now it’s come to a point where we will do anything to help her heal stronger.”

Bone still has her eyes on the Olympics, though the road to recovery may take some more time.

“I don’t need easy, I just need possible,” she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in women’s championship competition

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Air Force general, ABQ native, to retire at lower ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force major general who ... An Air Force major general who was convicted in a court-martial for abusive sexual contact against his twin brother's wife after a family barbecue ...
2
Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber ... A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber from New Mexico beat out a dozen contenders in the episode, which aired Monday.
3
Gov. appoints new State Police chief
ABQnews Seeker
with a significantly larger salary than ... with a significantly larger salary than the one his predecessor started with. Spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Deputy Chief ...
4
Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department ... City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department estimates more pets in need of care than last year.
5
How to harvest rainwater: County puts out guide for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad ... Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District and the Arid Low Impact Development Coalition, have put together a step-by-step guide ...
6
Man's body pulled from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
A man's body was pulled Monday ... A man's body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will investigate ...
7
APD charges semi-truck driver with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police suspect the semi-truck driver was ... Police suspect the semi-truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two motorcyclists, causing serious injuries.
8
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
9
New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico's affordable ...