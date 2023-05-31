Editorial: ‘Enormous budget’ at APS cries out for more accountability

The taxpayer money has certainly been there for Albuquerque Public Schools, and in fact has been going up even as enrollment has been going down: $1.868 billion for the 2021-22 school year when enrollment dropped by 5,500 students to 73,000; $1.936 billion for 71,000 children in 2022-23; and now $2.16 billion to educate 70,400 students in 2023-24.

This spending more money on fewer students would be less problematic if the district was in fact delivering students with improved academic proficiencies. It’s not.

To be fair, much of APS’ almost $100 million 2023-24 budget increase is out of the school district’s hands. And so is the definite lack of accountability of ensuring any type of return on investment.

State lawmakers in the most recent legislative session mandated 6% salary increases for public school employees. Multiplied across nearly 12,500 employees, that alone is expected to cost APS over $40 million. Lawmakers also modestly increased the amount of time students must spend in school. That’s another $13 million. And raising the abysmal base salaries of licensed educational assistants is expected to cost almost $8.4 million.

But as APS board member Peggy Muller-Aragón asks, what kind of return are taxpayers getting for all they’re spending?

“We can do better than having 70% of our kids not be able to read at grade level and 80% not be able to do math, and it’s on us because we are the adults in the room,” she said at last week’s APS board meeting.

Thanks in great part to additional APS Board of Education members who are also student-focused, the district this year broke down in percentages how its spending would address each of the board’s new goals. While the breakdowns are largely centered around improving student achievement over the next five years, they are a long way from real measurements of achievement and accountability.

APS takes its lead from the N.M. Public Education Department, which is part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet and has had a revolving door for its leadership. One of Lujan Grisham’s first acts as governor was to opt New Mexico out of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers exam, which measured how students were learning Common Core standards and allowed New Mexico to compare all of its students to each other and to those in other states.

Results from the PARCC test were then used in the state’s school and district grading and teacher evaluation systems — both also scuttled by the Legislature and the governor. FYI APS earned a “D” in 2015 and in 2016. And in 2017 34% of APS schools received an “F.”

While dumping accountability fulfilled a campaign promise against “high-stakes testing” and served the interests of teacher unions, online apple-to-apple comparisons for students, parents and educators are now impossible — a cynic might say by design — because the tests have changed.

Unfortunately, as Muller-Aragón points out, the poor results have not.

With a $2 billion budget, across-the-board pay raises and more classroom time, APS should be positioned for real student academic improvements. APS board member Crystal Tapia-Romero, chair of the school board’s finance committee, points out the district should better utilize the new money and deliver better results. “A $2.2 billion budget is enormous,” she said. “Right now, you don’t see it exactly aligned the way it should be, especially with the decrease of enrollment that’s happened over eight years.”

APS has buckets of money. The district plans to spend $928 million in operational funding, up from about $869 million. But beyond salaries we really don’t know what we’re getting for $2 billion-plus when it comes to our kids. With all comparable metrics removed courtesy of Santa Fe, all taxpayers, parents and educators can really do is hope and pray the substantial fiscal investments equate to substantially better educational outcomes at APS.

That’s not fair to anyone. But one thing we will know is if student academic results continue to be abysmal, a lack of funding can’t be the excuse anymore.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.