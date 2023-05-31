From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal editor shares top moments from four-decade career

Welcome to today’s journalism and one of its most popular alternative story forms, the “listicle.”

For decades, journalists have relied on traditional modes of writing stories — the pyramid style where who, what, where, when and why all appear in the top part of the article or the narrative form where readers are drawn in with an interesting anecdote or scene.

These are still important story forms. But in today’s world, we realize audiences — especially digital audiences — are attracted to other, more inviting, story forms, with “listicles” — a cross between a list and an article — being, well, at the top of the list.

With that in mind, my farewell column lists seven of my most memorable moments during my 42 years at the Journal. (I would go for 10, except for my looming deadline and respect for your attention span.) These are not necessarily the most newsworthy, and some are personal. But, hey, it’s my list.

So here they are, counting down:

7. Nov. 14, 2015

The night Holly Holm trounced Ronda Rousey in one of the biggest sports upsets ever. On the same night, the University of New Mexico Lobos football team stunned powerhouse Boise State, ending the Broncos’ 18-game home winning streak. Both were late-night events and the newsroom, especially the sports staff, had to scramble to meet deadline. In the end, the headline declared, “New Mexico: What a night!”

6. Nov. 8, 2016

The 2016 presidential election. Every election night is so frenzied, we have to pre-plan as much as we can. For that election, we had a historic front page designed, complete with a half-page photo of Hillary Clinton and the giant headline MADAM PRESIDENT above. By 9 p.m., that page was in the trash as the newsroom had quickly pivoted as Donald Trump won several key swing states. But I kept a copy of that page as a reminder that news is — and always will be — a living, dynamic record of events that can never be taken for granted.

5. Jan. 28, 1986

The Challenger explosion. I wasn’t even in the newsroom. I was at the then-Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson welcoming my oldest daughter into this world. An hour later I watched the tragedy unfold on TV. Even as I cuddled my newborn, I couldn’t help but wonder what was happening in the newsroom. I admit I did make a phone call to the office just to find out the plan.

4. Jan. 1, 2000

When fears of Y2K caused months of advanced planning for a potential technology meltdown. Fortunately, nothing untoward occurred that night — instead my husband and three daughters, ages 7, 11 and 13 — joined me in watching the Albuquerque Journal’s first edition of the new century come off the presses. For most of my career, my work and family lives were on parallel paths, rarely intersecting. It was a special moment to witness history together. I still have a copy of that issue.

3. Sept. 11, 2001

When four commercial jetliners became giant missiles, not only killing thousands but shredding Americans’ sense of security. The newsroom quickly discovered there were many New Mexicans in both New York and our nation’s capital. They reached out to us, and we to them.

Within hours, the staff requested and was granted permission to publish a special afternoon edition. By 3 p.m., the newsroom produced an “Extra” with both national and local stories that was distributed to newsstands throughout the city. They soon sold out. A second press run was done. Later that night, while working in my office on the next morning’s paper, I looked out my window, which fronts Jefferson Boulevard.

There was a line of headlights snaking as far as I could see, all turning into Journal Center, where operations director Brian Fantl stood, handing out the “Extra.” It was reminiscent of the scene from the movie, “Field of Dreams.” I still remember the mixture of awe, pride, bone-deep grief and chills.

2. March 2020-March 2022

The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a much different newsroom by then. Our readers no longer had to wait for the print editions; they could get Journal stories on their mobile phones, tablets or computers. We set up a digital COVID page with constantly updated information — where to get tested, data on the number of positive tests, and yes, the death count. Editors and designers still came into the newsroom, while reporters worked remotely. Then we set up a satellite newsroom in our library where no more than five reporters took turns coming in. They wanted to be here because they missed collaborating on stories, bouncing ideas off each other. The staff continued to inform New Mexicans, put a face on those tragic numbers and help people find ways to help. The Journal won multiple awards for its coverage.

1. August 1981

My first day as a Journal staffer. The newsroom was a crowded, smoke-filled, windowless giant of a space Downtown with papers stacked everywhere and the clicking of typewriters competing with the chattering of the Associated Press teletype.

Little did I know then what the other six items on my list would teach me: the ability of the press to bring people together, whether to celebrate moments of achievement, to grieve the loss of loved ones, to unite in the face of adversity or to join in helping others rebuild their communities.

The story-telling formats may change, as will the methods of delivery, but local journalists such as those at the Journal will continue to make informing you their priority.

I am blessed to have had a career I loved, working with creative, dedicated colleagues and being part of a home-owned newspaper committed to continuing its legacy of strong journalism — a legacy that makes New Mexico better.

But for now, it is past my deadline and way past your attention span.

So I will simply say, I will see you around. And I can’t wait to see what this newsroom’s talented team produces next.