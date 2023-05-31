 Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club now down to six members - Albuquerque Journal

Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club now down to six members

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

New Mexico State Police patrol Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

After taking three bullets to the leg during a violent confrontation with members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang on Saturday, a New Mexico man who goes by the name of “Shady” called into a national YouTube podcast to give his side of the story.

First, Shady said the motorcycle club he started nearly a decade ago in New Mexico and named the Waterdogs is not an outlaw gang.

“I’m just a hometown guy with only seven members in my club,” he said of the group that’s based in the Albuquerque Metro area.

Shady, who is the Waterdogs president, insisted the Bandidos were the aggressors and had attacked him in the past, all over a now-2-year-old photo posted on Facebook. The photo showed Shady with at least one member of a rival gang of the Bandidos.

Police have released few details of how the multiple shootings unfolded other than to say three members of motorcycles groups were killed and five were injured Saturday on the main streets of Red River.

Those killed were Randy Sanchez of Albuquerque and a member of the Waterdogs, and Anthony Silva of Los Lunas and Damian Breaux of Socorro, both members of the Bandidos.

After Sanchez’s death, the local club is now down to six members, said Shady, who described Sanchez as his best friend.

One of the six remaining members is facing murder charges after being arrested, along with two Bandidos who are facing drug and weapons charges.

“That was the last thing on my mind, to have any kind of altercation with them,” Shady told the hosts of Insane Throttle Biker News on YouTube. “I just finished fixing up my bike and was trying to put it in the bike show (at the rally). Instead I got shot and my best friend of over 30 years got shot in the head and died.”

Insignia for Waterdogs Motorcycle Club. (YouTube)

Shady, who said he had been in other motorcycle clubs in the past, said of his club’s name, “the water comes from the living water which is Jesus Christ. And the dogs comes from, we’re a bunch of filthy dogs trying to chase after the clean water.”

He told the podcast audience he had had several confrontations with Bandidos recently.

Last Saturday, Shady said several of his members and their wives were walking down Main Street in Red River when some of the wives wanted to go into some of the vendors’ tents. Two Bandidos approached two of his club members, and he called his men over, telling them, “You don’t need to be talking to those guys.”

All of a sudden, he said, eight other Bandidos came at him, tried to circle him and struck him from the right and left.

“They bum-rushed me,” Shady said, and knocked three of his teeth out.

“The next thing I know I was on the ground with these two guys on top of me and they were trying to beat me up. I was just trying to fight my way out from under there…I was just trying to stay alive.”

He said he heard, “guns started popping off in every which direction. Everybody was shooting back and forth until it was over with.”

It wasn’t clear at what point in the gun battle he was shot in the leg.

Shady said he was released from a New Mexico hospital Monday, which he said had been on alert for possible retaliation. He said he was put in a cab that drove him home, but he didn’t identify where he lives or give his real name.

What started the bad blood was a photograph someone posted on Facebook of Shady at a friend’s wedding as he was talking to three other men.

At least one of the men belonged to the Mongols, a major rival of the Bandidos. The Mongols in recent years have been trying to move into New Mexico, according to federal criminal records, a state where the Bandidos have traditionally dominated.

Court documents describe both the Bandidos and Mongols as outlaw motorcycle gangs that have been involved in violent and illegal activities across the country.

However, Waterdogs have not been on federal law enforcement’s radar.

Since the photo appeared on Facebook, “I bent over frontwards and backwards and sideways trying to explain to them (the Bandidos) this picture is not what they think it is,” said Shady, who said he is 48 years old and handicapped.

“We were standing there drinking a beer,” he said of the wedding photo. “It’s not like we were collaborating or trying to get anything over on these guys.”

Shady told the co-hosts he doesn’t know whether he will be criminally charged.

He recalled how his club saved up its money last fall to ride up the California coast and back. “That was my idea of a good time.”

Podcast co-host James Hollywood Macecari told the Journal in a phone interview Tuesday that his Chicago-based show verified “through its connections” that the man calling himself Shady is the president of the club.

So where do the Waterdogs go now?

“Now that we’re down to six,” Shady said, “we have to reevaluate the situation and see if it’s even worth it anymore, you know.”

Macecari told the Journal of the “huge” interest in the shootout in the biker community.

“I think it’s going to calm down as far as the violence is concerned because everybody’s eyes are on them right now. So it’s not over, if you know what I mean. They’re going to give it time, but they lost some guys. I”ve been in this life for 30 years now, and knowing how things react, yeah, it’s not going to be over.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club now down to six members

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I just finished fixing up my ... "I just finished fixing up my bike and was trying to put it in the bike show (at the rally). Instead I got shot ...
2
From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring ... Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring this week after decades at New Mexico's largest newspaper, shares the most memorable days on the job.
3
A wedding photo and bloodied clothes: Court records detail ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a wedding photo sparked ... Authorities say a wedding photo sparked the gunfight that left three biker club members dead and another five injured on Saturday during a motorcycle ...
4
Air Force general, ABQ native, to retire at lower ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force major general who ... An Air Force major general who was convicted in a court-martial for abusive sexual contact against his twin brother's wife after a family barbecue ...
5
Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber ... A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber from New Mexico beat out a dozen contenders in the episode, which aired Monday.
6
Gov. appoints new State Police chief
ABQnews Seeker
with a significantly larger salary than ... with a significantly larger salary than the one his predecessor started with. Spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Deputy Chief ...
7
Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department ... City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department estimates more pets in need of care than last year.
8
How to harvest rainwater: County puts out guide for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad ... Bernalillo County in partnership with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District and the Arid Low Impact Development Coalition, have put together a step-by-step guide ...
9
Man's body pulled from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
A man's body was pulled Monday ... A man's body was pulled Monday evening from the Rio Grande by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will investigate ...