 Lobo-Aggie men's basketball series is in jeopardy - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo-Aggie men’s basketball series is in jeopardy

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Jaelen House celebrates during the Lobos’ win in men’ s basketball at New Mexico State on Nov. 30, 2021. That’s the last time the Lobos and Aggies have played at the Pan Am Center. No plans have been made to resume the series between the longtime rivals. ( Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Since 1924, only three things have prevented the Lobos and Aggies from meeting in men’s basketball:

  • World War II
  • COVID-19
  • A shooting death on the University of New Mexico campus last year involving a New Mexico State player.

And in continuing the state’s high-profile rivalry, there have been at least two games — one played in Albuquerque and one played in Las Cruces — almost every year for the past half century-plus.

The Journal has learned, however, that it is now not only possible, but more and more likely, that the traditional two rivalry games for the 2023-24 season are in jeopardy.

The two schools’ athletic departments have yet to come to an agreement about security concerns in the wake of the heated tensions that arose from the events of this past season. They include the early morning Nov. 19 shooting death at UNM that involved NMSU player Mike Peake killing, in self defense, UNM student Brandon Travis, and a brawl involving those two and other violent incidents at the October 2022 Lobos-Aggies football game in Las Cruces. Police say the incidents at the football game served as a precursor to the Albuquerque shooting.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez says the schools have been talking for months. He said he has requested from NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia and NMSU a written plan assuring him and the UNM Administration that the Lobos and their fans would be safe at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces — either in the form of additional security and/or police presence, which would be an upgrade over the student employees the Special Events department has provided at the facility in the past. NMSU Athletics does not run the Pan Am Center, though it does pay for sporting events security organized by the Special Events department.

“We have been in constant communication with New Mexico State Athletics since January regarding my (request that they) address the safety and security of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff as well as our players’ families,” Nuñez said in statement sent to the Journal, in addition to a series of interviews on the matter.

“As of yet, we have not been provided any direction regarding events in their basketball arena. We have offered the ability for NMSU men’s basketball to play here in Albuquerque, but they have informed us that is not an option. Until we are assured of a plan for events hosted by NMSU at their basketball arena, we will not move forward with scheduling a game there.”

Nuñez said he would be OK with just one game between the two teams this coming season, and for it to be in the Pit, the University of New Mexico’s arena. And even though the games often draw the biggest or nearly the biggest home crowds for each team, in each season, Nuñez said that’s not his primary concern.

“I cannot base the decision off just money and history,” Nuñez said. “It has to be off the right reasons. And for us, the right reason is to make sure that they have a plan that’s going to give us a safe presence.”

Moccia is unwilling to talk for now about playing just once this season, in Albuquerque: “I don’t want to give up the idea of playing two games like we have every other year for a century.”

In both the Pit at UNM and the Pan Am Center, the home schools seat their students just a matter of feet from the rival team’s bench.

Moccia said he forwarded all of Nuñez’s concerns to the proper channels at NMSU and that the chiefs of police of both schools have talked. Nuñez says he still has yet to see anything in writing from NMSU.

Both program’s basketball teams still have openings to schedule non-conference games — home and on the road — but that window is rapidly closing as programs are busy setting their schedules.

“I started with the rivalry in 1987 as a student here (at NMSU),” Moccia said. “Then I transitioned when I worked for the Lobos (in athletics) for four and a half years, and I was at every game in the Pit. And now coming back as the athletic director — I’ve been involved on both sides, in all different kinds of capacities. I think it’s one of the more unique rivalry games, or rivalry series in all of college athletics, specifically for the length of time that we’ve been playing it.

“So yeah, it certainly would be my desire to continue that. I don’t want to be the one to break the streak. Obviously, last year was a big anomaly. So yeah, I’m desirous that we would find a way to continue this.”

The New Mexico State-New Mexico football game in Albuquerque, meanwhile, is still on schedule for Sept. 16 at University Stadium.

Both schools’ athletic directors also said coaches have agreed to play their women’s basketball game once this coming season, at UNM this time, instead of twice as usual. Both also say that the decision is unrelated to anything going on with men’s basketball

Home » Sports » Lobo-Aggie men’s basketball series is in jeopardy

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep notes: Elite field is coming to Great Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many of them are future Division ... Many of them are future Division I stars. There might even be a possible Olympian or two somewhere in the mix, too.
2
Lobo-Aggie men's basketball series is in jeopardy
ABQnews Seeker
After shooting this past season and ... After shooting this past season and violent brawl at a football game before that, safety concerns may jeopardize Aggies/Lobos hoops rivalry.
3
Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I just finished fixing up my ... "I just finished fixing up my bike and was trying to put it in the bike show (at the rally). Instead I got shot ...
4
From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring ... Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring this week after decades at New Mexico's largest newspaper, shares the most memorable days on the job.
5
A wedding photo and bloodied clothes: Court records detail ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a wedding photo sparked ... Authorities say a wedding photo sparked the gunfight that left three biker club members dead and another five injured on Saturday during a motorcycle ...
6
Air Force general, ABQ native, to retire at lower ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force major general who ... An Air Force major general who was convicted in a court-martial for abusive sexual contact against his twin brother's wife after a family barbecue ...
7
Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber ... A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber from New Mexico beat out a dozen contenders in the episode, which aired Monday.
8
Gov. appoints new State Police chief
ABQnews Seeker
with a significantly larger salary than ... with a significantly larger salary than the one his predecessor started with. Spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Deputy Chief ...
9
Put your cape on: Animal Welfare Department seeking foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department ... City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department estimates more pets in need of care than last year.