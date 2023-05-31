Lobo-Aggie men’s basketball series is in jeopardy

Since 1924, only three things have prevented the Lobos and Aggies from meeting in men’s basketball:

World War II

COVID-19

A shooting death on the University of New Mexico campus last year involving a New Mexico State player.

And in continuing the state’s high-profile rivalry, there have been at least two games — one played in Albuquerque and one played in Las Cruces — almost every year for the past half century-plus.

The Journal has learned, however, that it is now not only possible, but more and more likely, that the traditional two rivalry games for the 2023-24 season are in jeopardy.

The two schools’ athletic departments have yet to come to an agreement about security concerns in the wake of the heated tensions that arose from the events of this past season. They include the early morning Nov. 19 shooting death at UNM that involved NMSU player Mike Peake killing, in self defense, UNM student Brandon Travis, and a brawl involving those two and other violent incidents at the October 2022 Lobos-Aggies football game in Las Cruces. Police say the incidents at the football game served as a precursor to the Albuquerque shooting.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez says the schools have been talking for months. He said he has requested from NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia and NMSU a written plan assuring him and the UNM Administration that the Lobos and their fans would be safe at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces — either in the form of additional security and/or police presence, which would be an upgrade over the student employees the Special Events department has provided at the facility in the past. NMSU Athletics does not run the Pan Am Center, though it does pay for sporting events security organized by the Special Events department.

“We have been in constant communication with New Mexico State Athletics since January regarding my (request that they) address the safety and security of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff as well as our players’ families,” Nuñez said in statement sent to the Journal, in addition to a series of interviews on the matter.

“As of yet, we have not been provided any direction regarding events in their basketball arena. We have offered the ability for NMSU men’s basketball to play here in Albuquerque, but they have informed us that is not an option. Until we are assured of a plan for events hosted by NMSU at their basketball arena, we will not move forward with scheduling a game there.”

Nuñez said he would be OK with just one game between the two teams this coming season, and for it to be in the Pit, the University of New Mexico’s arena. And even though the games often draw the biggest or nearly the biggest home crowds for each team, in each season, Nuñez said that’s not his primary concern.

“I cannot base the decision off just money and history,” Nuñez said. “It has to be off the right reasons. And for us, the right reason is to make sure that they have a plan that’s going to give us a safe presence.”

Moccia is unwilling to talk for now about playing just once this season, in Albuquerque: “I don’t want to give up the idea of playing two games like we have every other year for a century.”

In both the Pit at UNM and the Pan Am Center, the home schools seat their students just a matter of feet from the rival team’s bench.

Moccia said he forwarded all of Nuñez’s concerns to the proper channels at NMSU and that the chiefs of police of both schools have talked. Nuñez says he still has yet to see anything in writing from NMSU.

Both program’s basketball teams still have openings to schedule non-conference games — home and on the road — but that window is rapidly closing as programs are busy setting their schedules.

“I started with the rivalry in 1987 as a student here (at NMSU),” Moccia said. “Then I transitioned when I worked for the Lobos (in athletics) for four and a half years, and I was at every game in the Pit. And now coming back as the athletic director — I’ve been involved on both sides, in all different kinds of capacities. I think it’s one of the more unique rivalry games, or rivalry series in all of college athletics, specifically for the length of time that we’ve been playing it.

“So yeah, it certainly would be my desire to continue that. I don’t want to be the one to break the streak. Obviously, last year was a big anomaly. So yeah, I’m desirous that we would find a way to continue this.”

The New Mexico State-New Mexico football game in Albuquerque, meanwhile, is still on schedule for Sept. 16 at University Stadium.

Both schools’ athletic directors also said coaches have agreed to play their women’s basketball game once this coming season, at UNM this time, instead of twice as usual. Both also say that the decision is unrelated to anything going on with men’s basketball