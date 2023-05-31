Prep notes: Elite field is coming to Great Southwest Track and Field this week

Many of them are future Division I stars. There might even be a possible Olympian or two somewhere in the mix, too.

What the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic offers is an abundance of the best high school talent in the country, and they’ll be congregating to Albuquerque for this year’s meet, which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the University of New Mexico Track and Field Complex.

Many of the top athletes from the Mountain, Pacific and Central time zones will be on hand, and several of New Mexico’s elite talents will test their mettle.

That includes Santa Fe High rising junior Bryce Melton and Los Alamos rising senior Melaki Gutierrez, both slated to run in the 100- and 200-meter finals. Melton is the Class 5A state champ at both distances, Gutierrez the 4A champ in both events.

The sprinters usually are the stars at the Great SW; one of the athletes to watch is Lauren Lewis of Texas, who could break the meet record in the 400 on Saturday and perhaps threaten the country’s high school record in this event. Arguably the top boys hurdler in the country, Texas’ Alexander Chuckwukelu, could break the meet record and a national record in the 110-meter high hurdles, meet director John Samore said.

The first half of the boys decathlon (starting at 9 a.m.) and the girls heptathlon (11 a.m.) kick things off on Thursday. Both those will conclude sometime on Friday afternoon.

There are a limited number of running finals scheduled Friday evening, including the 2,000-meter steeplechase, plus the 4×200 and 4×800 relays, which aren’t slated until after 8:15 p.m. Friday. A new event, the 400-meter intermediate hurdles, is the final event Friday, at 9:10 p.m.

The field events will be ongoing throughout Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing sometime in the early evening.

Among the running finals of note are the 100-meter “elite” races at 5:10 and 5:15 p.m., and the 200 “elite” races at 7:30 and 7:40.

ADMINISTRATIVELY SPEAKING: Two of APS’ high schools, Cibola and Sandia, are going to have new athletic directors.

Ray Rodriguez has retired at Cibola after a dozen years as the AD. He had retired from coaching the Cougars boys basketball program the year prior.

“It was time,” Rodriguez, 63, said. “It wasn’t something I was planning.”

Colleagues had told him through the years that he’d know when it was the right moment to exit. They were right, Rodriguez said.

“(They told me), you don’t really know until you know. It’s weird,” he said.

Most of Rodriguez’s 38 years as a coach, teacher and administrator have been at Highland and Cibola. He did also briefly coach in Washington state.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I’ve been blessed.”

• Brian Weems was the Sandia High AD the last six years, but he resigned in order to become the new head boys soccer coach at Rio Grande, where he will also teach.

“I’ve missed coaching soccer and teaching,” Weems said. “I’m passionate to incorporate Rio Grande’s shared vision that sports are an opportunity to develop stronger character, discipline and stronger academic students.”

Weems was also coaching soccer before he became the Matadors’ AD.

PILING UP OFFERS: The University of New Mexico women’s basketball program extended a scholarship offer to Sandia’s Sydney Benally in December. In these final 10 days of May, her offers have been multiplying quickly.

SMU and Wichita State came on board with offers for Benally, a 5-foot-9 guard who will be a junior next season, on May 22. UT San Antonio, Stephen F. Austin and UTEP offered two days later. And then it was Rice on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Eldorado’s Bella Hines is up to 20 Division I offers, and her father Josh said that number could go as high as 30 before she returns to school for her junior year in August.

Among the latest to offer the 5-10 guard are Vanderbilt and North Texas, both on May 26. UTSA and Alabama-Birmingham also recently joined the fray.

THIS AND THAT: Alamogordo’s track and field sensation, Yvonne Stinson, has signed to compete at New Mexico State. … Cleveland High forward/midfielder Arianna Barreras has signed to play soccer at Holy Cross College in South Bend, Indiana. … Thomas Ordoñez of Los Lunas and Elijah Romero of Belen have signed to play football at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. … Los Lunas baseball player Kaden Chavez has signed to play at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. … Belen girls basketball player Maesyn Lopez signed with Trinidad (Colorado) State.

Thursday-Saturday

Great SW Track and Field Classic, at UNM Complex