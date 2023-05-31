NM National Guard transports injured driver from Jemez wilderness after car drives off cliff

The New Mexico National Guard transported one person with a broken leg by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after their car went off a cliff near Highway 550.

The crew arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Santa Fe took them to Johnson Field where they transferred the patient to an ambulance, which took them to the University of New Mexico Hospital, said Douglas Mallary, public affairs specialist for NMNG, in an email.

Mallary said NMNG helicopter crews regularly respond to search and rescue requests from partner-agency first responders.