These three movies will show simultaneously at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have partnered to bring residents “Movie Mania: Splash into Summer,” where three movies will be shown simultaneously at Balloon Fiesta Park.

This free event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at 5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway.

Movies begin at dusk and viewers have the option to watch “Luca,” “Jaws” or “Aquaman.”

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food trucks and vendors will be on site. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks.

Alcohol, glass, pets, sharp or dangerous items are not allowed.

