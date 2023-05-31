How Albuquerque police picked the no-panhandling medians

Why didn’t my median make the list?

Barry emails “I noticed Wyoming and Menaul was not on the list of corners that would be included in the new regulation that makes it illegal to stand where the medians are less than 4 feet wide. The corner at the south end of that intersection is less than 4 feet wide, and it’s both dangerous for persons standing on that median and scary for drivers as you come close to hitting people when heading south on Wyoming and turning south onto Wyoming from west(bound) Menaul.”

These medians are on the no-standing list: Montaño and Fourth, Indian School and Carlisle, Carlisle and Lomas, Louisiana and Menaul, Avenida Cesar Chavez and Broadway, Copper and Eubank, Montgomery and Louisiana, Menaul and San Mateo, Menaul and San Pedro, University and Gibson, Yale and Gibson, Montaño and Coors, Ellison and Coors, Coors and Irving, Alameda and Corrales.

Rebecca Atkins with the Albuquerque Police Department explains “the medians were selected through a combination of complaints that have come in to the area commanders, crash data, as well as medians smaller than 4 feet in width that meet the qualifications of the ordinance.”

More medians will be added:

She adds “the first 15 is just the first round of locations, however. We are working on a second round of locations in the near future.”

APD started issuing tickets, which are up to $100, May 22.

Where did NM’s front license plates go?

Matt emails “I have lived in other states, and when I moved here I was surprised that a front license plate was not required. I would think law enforcement would welcome a requirement for a front license plate. Has New Mexico always had a single plate? Has the two-plate requirement been proposed in the past?”

The question comes fresh on the heels of a failed, bipartisan legislative attempt to require front license plates, sponsored by Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department veteran Rep. Bill Rehm, attorney Gail Chasey and former prosecutor and Deputy Attorney General Marian Matthews. Their bill would have added $2 to registration fees; exempted trailers, semitrailers, pole trailers, manufactured homes, school buses, state government vehicles, motorcycles and off-highway vehicles; and kicked in in 2027.

It died in the House Transportation, Public Works & Capital Improvements Committee.

KRQE-Channel 13 reported that “according to committee discussion, New Mexico switched from being a two-license-plate state to just one in 1961. Lawmakers want to have both front and back plates again because they believe it will help curb crime. Currently, roughly half of U.S. states require front-end license plates.” APD Commander Mark Torres said “it gives us just another method to identify a potential criminal or even a missing person or an Amber Alert of some sort” when looking at the front of a vehicle.

Calming structures now on West Central:

After Pronoy Bhattacharya, 7, was killed by an ATV while crossing Central on the way home from the River of Lights in 2021, the city vowed to install “calming structures” to slow down the serial speeders in the area.

And the Downtown Albuquerque News reports several have been installed – a spokesman for Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development says an automated speed camera and a flashing beacon with a “congested area” sign are up and running, and a radar feedback sign is also planned.

Stunned by ABQ’s litter:

Emily Chavez emails “I can safely say that when I drive our city, I am stunned by the amount of litter in and around our city.”

And Emily is not alone.

Emily Moore, marketing and communications coordinator for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, says there are “graffiti and litter crews stationed around the city cleaning up seven days a week. SWMD litter crews clean up medians, highways, interstates, on- and off-ramps, as well as other major thoroughfares. However, private property owners are responsible for the upkeep of their own property.

Request a cleanup; pitch in:

Moore says “if a resident has concerns about trash in any of the areas that SWMD handles, they are asked to report it to 311. The department also encourages residents to get involved by organizing their own cleanup or joining us for one of our city-wide cleanup events. … Keeping our city clean and beautiful takes a One Albuquerque effort.”

