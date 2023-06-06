Need room? Here are 6 houses with an acre or more in Albuquerque

If you’re tired of being cramped in an apartment or suburban neighborhood, and are looking for a place with room to spread out, one of these homes might be for you. Each of these six homes has at least an acre of potential while still being close to the conveniences of the city. The price tag for each of these homes is under $1 million.

Located in the South Valley, this custom-built home sits within a walled-off lot with private motorized entry gate. The inside is spacious with an open kitchen and high ceilings. The master bedroom has a jetted tub. The other bedrooms have wood-beam ceilings and octagonal shape, giving residents the feeling of being in a fairy-tale house. The home also boasts heated flooring and an in-ground heated pool and spa on the back patio with an outdoor fireplace.

Price: $599,900

Year built: 1997

House size: 2,826 square feet

Lot size: 1.49 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths and 1 three-quarters bath

This home in the Pajarito Village neighborhood us on almost an acre-and-a-half of fenced-in land with grass and room for horses. It’s on a dead-end street with a gated driveway. It is served by city water and sewer, and has an irrigation well. The backyard has play equipment and a gazebo. In addition to the three-car garage, there is an extra building with a garage door and loft for more storage. The inside of the home has a great room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning stove, wet bar, formal dining area and breakfast nook. The spacious kitchen has been remolded.

Price: $699,900

Year built: 1987

House size: 3,480 square feet

Lot size: 1.46 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full baths

This house in North Albuquerque Acres was given a new roof and fresh stucco April 2023. The spacious home has plenty of storage, a cozy breakfast nook and formal dining room. The master bedroom has a window seat with sweeping mountain views and a fireplace next to the large jetted tub. The living room has built-in bookshelves and a pellet stove. The backyard has two covered patios and an outbuilding made of cinder blocks.

Price: $735,000

Year built: 1994

House size: 2,740 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full baths

This home rests in the North Valley on one acre of pastoral grassland with established trees. It has private gate leading to a four-car garage with its own workshop and three-quarters bathroom. Inside, the house features a wood-burning stove, spiral staircase, distinctive wood detailing on the ceilings, carved wood-beam supports in the kitchen and dining room and custom cabinetry. Upstairs, there’s a loft with large windows filling the space with natural light. The master bathroom hosts a dual-sink vanity and a spa-like tub. The fine wood detailing continues with a wet bar upstairs. The front of the house has a walled-in courtyard, and the backyard has a second garage and a pen for livestock.

Price: $789,000

Year built: 1975

House size: 4,240 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full baths

This brand-new home was completed earlier this year in the South Valley. It features a large covered patio accessible from the living room with stamped and colored concrete and an outdoor grill and sink for the BBQ enthusiast. Inside is spacious with vaulted ceilings, an over-sized kitchen island, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The living area has a tiled fireplace. The front yard has been landscaped with grass and gravel, but the backyard is still waiting for customization.

Price: $799,900

Year built: 2023

House size: 3,049 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 1 full bath and 2 three-quarters baths

This Highlands at High Desert home in the Northeast Heights was custom built by luxury home builder Paschich. It boasts unobstructed views of the Sandia Mountains and has a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, a large island, vegetable sink, granite countertops and a butler’s pantry. The home has ceramic tiled flooring and carved solid-wood doors and custom cabinetry. The master bedroom includes a sunroom that could be used as an office or nursery, his and her bathrooms and walk-in closets. The formal dining and living room areas have 12-foot ceilings and the walls are Venetian plaster. The oversized three-car garage has a shop area and plenty of storage.

Price: $945,000

Year built: 2001

House size: 3,441 square feet

Lot size: 1.76 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths and 1 half-bath

