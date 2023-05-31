Federal authorities charge Solomon Peña with election interference

Federal authorities have charged failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña with election interference after he and others allegedly conspired to shoot up local politicians homes several months ago.

Peña, 40, Demetrio Trujillo, 41, and Jose Trujillo, 22, were charged last week with conspiracy, interference with federally protected activities, fentanyl possession and three counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Peña is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

All three men were arrested earlier this year in connection with drive-by shootings at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioners Adriann Barboa, Debbie O’Malley; state Rep. Javier Martínez, and state Sen. Linda Lopez.

Nobody was injured in the shootings, which occurred between Dec. 4 and Jan. 3 and made national headlines, but the politicians’ homes were struck by bullets. Some pierced the bedroom of Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter.

Authorities believe several other accomplices helped Peña in the shootings but their names are not revealed in federal court filings.

Peña ran for a New Mexico House seat and lost the election by nearly 50 percentage points in November. Federal authorities say Peña then targeted the Bernalillo County Commissioners who certified the results, then targeted other Democratic lawmakers.

It began on Nov. 12, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court, when Peña began collecting the addresses of the politicians and sending them to Jose Trujillo — Demetrio Trujillo’s son — and other accomplices.

On Nov. 13 authorities say Peña texted Republican Lisa Meyer-Hagen, who lost to Martinez, “We have to press the attack. They want us to become hopeless and give up.” After the certification on Nov. 21, he texted Jose Trujillo “they just certified it… sold us to the highest bidder… they were literally laughing at us, while they were doing it.”

On Dec. 4 Peña sent a message to Meyer-Hagen saying, “we just can’t sit around being angry. We have to act… the enemy will eventually break,” according to the indictment. That afternoon Peña, Demetrio Trujillo and two accomplices shot up Barboa’s home.

Authorities say on Dec. 8 Demetrio Trujillo and two others shot up Martinez’s home. On Dec. 11, Peña joined others in shooting up O’ Malley’s home and, on Jan. 3 Peña and Demetrio and Jose Trujillo shot up Lopez’s home.

Authorities gathered text messages and phone records reportedly linking Peña and the others to the separate shootings. Throughout the planning and execution, authorities say, Peña was texting his accomplices book passages and text messages, including “It is our duty as Statesmen and Patriots, to stop the oligarchs from taking over our country.”