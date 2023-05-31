 At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah - Albuquerque Journal

At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Home » More News » At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Which restaurant has the best breakfast ... Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here's a list of 10 burrito spots around town worth adding to ...
2
From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring ... Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring this week after decades at New Mexico's largest newspaper, shares the most memorable days on the job.
3
Want culture? Check out these events
2023 Summer Guide
The 2023 season of the world ... The 2023 season of the world renowned Santa Fe Opera runs June 30 through Aug. 26. ...
4
NM National Guard transports injured driver from Jemez wilderness ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico National Guard transported ... The New Mexico National Guard transported one person with a broken leg by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after their car went off a ...
5
Owner of New Mexico's Mama's Minerals shares life lessons ...
ABQnews Seeker
Laura Randolph never wanted to be ... Laura Randolph never wanted to be a businesswoman, and she certainly did not want to own a store — let alone two in two ...
6
Lobo-Aggie men's basketball series is in jeopardy
ABQnews Seeker
After shooting this past season and ... After shooting this past season and violent brawl at a football game before that, safety concerns may jeopardize Aggies/Lobos hoops rivalry.
7
Air Force general, ABQ native, to retire at lower ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force major general who ... An Air Force major general who was convicted in a court-martial for abusive sexual contact against his twin brother's wife after a family barbecue ...
8
A wedding photo and bloodied clothes: Court records detail ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a wedding photo sparked ... Authorities say a wedding photo sparked the gunfight that left three biker club members dead and another five injured on Saturday during a motorcycle ...
9
Now-17-year-old New Mexico ‘Ninja Warrior’ takes the title in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber ... A 17-year-old nationally ranked rock climber from New Mexico beat out a dozen contenders in the episode, which aired Monday.
10
Who are the Waterdogs? Leader says Albuquerque motorcycle club ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I just finished fixing up my ... "I just finished fixing up my bike and was trying to put it in the bike show (at the rally). Instead I got shot ...