‘We’ve seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally’: Town plans to rebrand Memorial Day weekend festival

Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally in Red River. The town’s mayor says the annual festival will be rebranded. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

The Red River Motorcycle Rally as it has existed for the last 41 years is over after a deadly shooting Saturday left three people killed and five injured.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said the town will still host some sort of event in the future.

“It’s fair to say we’ve seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally,” Calhoun said in her opening remarks at a public meeting called to address the shooting.

She said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and makes no mention of motorcycles.

Gunfire erupted during the rally held in the picturesque mountain hamlet in northern New Mexico about 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police have said that all of the three people who were killed and the five others who were injured were members of two motorcycle groups — the Bandidos and the lesser-known Waterdogs.

On Wednesday, Calhoun drew attention to the first responders who were at the scene within seconds. She said town officials brought in mental health services for police and other responders on Tuesday. She said similar services would be offered to other town residents.

She also said the town made mistakes after the shooting by not clearly communicating with village residents and guests. She said some visitors were either stranded in or out of town because of lock-down orders put in place after the shooting.