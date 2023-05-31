Carlos Mencia bringing ‘No Hate No Fear’ to Historic Lobo Theater

Carlos Mencia is not only known for his comedy but as one of the first people to be canceled by social media.

Though he’s experienced backlash, he’s made the decision to move forward.

The 55-year-old comedian is slated to perform at the Historic Lobo Theater on Saturday, June 3. The stop is part of his “No Hate No Fear” comedy tour where he shares his new material with smaller, more intimate audiences.

He’s known for his raw and unfiltered style of comedy, which he has showcased to great success on comedy stages, and in television shows and movies.

He recently shot two stand-up specials due out later this year and will reprise his role as Felix Boulevardez in the Disney+ series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” the revival of the groundbreaking animated series “The Proud Family.” The show is heading into its second season.

“I don’t consider any of this work,” Mencia says. “Especially right now, people need comedy the most. After big major events in the world, we need to be able to laugh through all the seriousness. It’s time again for me to perform.”

Mencia says his career has been like a comedic pastry – sweet and filling.

He’s always wanted to make people laugh, as well as think.

“I remember doing ‘Mind of Mencia’ and talking about the impending great divide of the left and the right,” he says. “If you go back and look at it, it’s happening now. That’s when I get excited with a sense of purpose beyond. There’s this extra level of relevance.”

Mencia is ready for a new chapter in his career.

He says the past 10 years has been difficult and feels like two different personas are merging together.

“I have people who have seen me live and talking about the live shows,” he says. “Then I have the internet who has been trying to cancel me since 2005. The two personas are coming together and I’ve been defending myself on social media. I needed to be heard and correct what was being said about me.”

Mencia also talks about mental health in today’s world.

He is also humbled to be a Latino and representing for the community.

“Latinos, we’re coming to a point where were are beginning to understand our power,” Mencia says. “We need that voice. We are the largest minority in the world. This year, we’re getting our superhero in the Blue Beetle. It’s about time.”