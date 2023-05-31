Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Albuquerque Little Theater

Twelve terriers auditioned to play Toto in the Albuquerque Little Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Bentley won the right to follow the yellow brick road.

“He’s an adorable little thing,” said Henry Avery, ALT director. “Dorothy has to carry him so much. The owner is a dog trainer, so she has been very helpful. He has his own dressing room.”

Fans can see the canine actor as well as the human cast in the classic musical from June 2-25. With a 28-member cast, the show is the largest ALT has staged since the pandemic shutdown.

“It’s such a classic,” Avery said. “It hasn’t been done here in quite a while. We’ve been so conservative throughout the COVID period. I wanted to do something big that would have some appeal for the whole family.

“It’s got a lot of costumes,” he added. “It’s got a lot of scenery, a lot of special effects. We’re making it a multi-media show.”

ALT’s box office receipts had soared to their highest before the pandemic, Avery said.

“We were selling out and doing so well and COVID took a bite out of everything. We want to get people back in the groove.”

The company has scheduled three “masks required” shows to accommodate the immunocompromised on Sunday, June 4, a Saturday matinee on June 10, and Thursday, June 15.

“People are cautious to come back,” Avery said. “We kept the mask mandate until about six months ago. But we’ve loosened up and people seem to appreciate that.”

Xandra Michele won the role of Dorothy Gale.

“This is her debut with ALT,” Avery said. “She’s fairly new to the Albuquerque theater scene. She has a lovely voice. She does a lot of singing in clubs.”

Stephanie Larragoite is the Wicked Witch.

“She’s been a teacher and she’s done a lot of work in theater in the community,” Avery said. “What I love is she can do her own makeup.

Abby Van Gerpen plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

“We did this about 10 years ago,” Avery said. “Glinda is wearing the same dress. It’s a dress that somebody donated and it’s so fabulous.

“We have her flying in on her bubble,” he continued. “We haven’t had to do that since ‘Mary Poppins.’ I hope everyone will come and enjoy it and be glad to be out.”