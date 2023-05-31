 Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Albuquerque Little Theater - Albuquerque Journal

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Albuquerque Little Theater

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Westin Huffman is the Scarecrow, Marc Paley plays Tinman, Xandra Michele is Dorothy Gale and Brian Clifton plays the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz.” (Courtesy of Ponic Photography)

Twelve terriers auditioned to play Toto in the Albuquerque Little Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Bentley won the right to follow the yellow brick road.

“He’s an adorable little thing,” said Henry Avery, ALT director. “Dorothy has to carry him so much. The owner is a dog trainer, so she has been very helpful. He has his own dressing room.”

Fans can see the canine actor as well as the human cast in the classic musical from June 2-25. With a 28-member cast, the show is the largest ALT has staged since the pandemic shutdown.

“It’s such a classic,” Avery said. “It hasn’t been done here in quite a while. We’ve been so conservative throughout the COVID period. I wanted to do something big that would have some appeal for the whole family.

“It’s got a lot of costumes,” he added. “It’s got a lot of scenery, a lot of special effects. We’re making it a multi-media show.”

ALT’s box office receipts had soared to their highest before the pandemic, Avery said.

“We were selling out and doing so well and COVID took a bite out of everything. We want to get people back in the groove.”

The company has scheduled three “masks required” shows to accommodate the immunocompromised on Sunday, June 4, a Saturday matinee on June 10, and Thursday, June 15.

“People are cautious to come back,” Avery said. “We kept the mask mandate until about six months ago. But we’ve loosened up and people seem to appreciate that.”

Xandra Michele won the role of Dorothy Gale.

“This is her debut with ALT,” Avery said. “She’s fairly new to the Albuquerque theater scene. She has a lovely voice. She does a lot of singing in clubs.”

Stephanie Larragoite is the Wicked Witch.

“She’s been a teacher and she’s done a lot of work in theater in the community,” Avery said. “What I love is she can do her own makeup.

Abby Van Gerpen plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

“We did this about 10 years ago,” Avery said. “Glinda is wearing the same dress. It’s a dress that somebody donated and it’s so fabulous.

“We have her flying in on her bubble,” he continued. “We haven’t had to do that since ‘Mary Poppins.’ I hope everyone will come and enjoy it and be glad to be out.”

‘The Wizard of Oz’
WHERE: Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, and Saturday June 3; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4; repeats through June 25; additional showings at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15

HOW MUCH: $27 adults; $25 seniors 65 and over; $23 students; $19 children 12 and under, at 505-242-4750, albuquerquelittletheatre.org

Home » Entertainment » Theater » Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Albuquerque Little Theater

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands
ABQnews Seeker
For first wedding anniversary, Lujan Grisham ... For first wedding anniversary, Lujan Grisham embarks on honeymoon with the first gentleman.
2
'We've seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally': Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said ... Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and ...
3
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Albuquerque Little ...
ABQnews Seeker
With a 28-member cast, "The Wizard ... With a 28-member cast, "The Wizard of Oz" is the largest ALT has staged since the pandemic shutdown.
4
Judge pauses Eunice's lawsuit challenging top Democrats' authority to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge has halted a ... A state judge has halted a small southeast New Mexico city's lawsuit against top Democratic state officials — at least for now — as ...
5
Hold on summer, spring is still in charge: 7 ...
ABQnews Seeker
With June's arrival, the days continue ... With June's arrival, the days continue to get longer as we rapidly speed towards summer. But spring is still reminding us that its in ...
6
Carlos Mencia bringing 'No Hate No Fear' to Historic ...
ABQnews Seeker
Comedian Carlos Mencia is slated to ... Comedian Carlos Mencia is slated to perform at the Historic Lobo Theater on Saturday, June 3.
7
Alt rock bands Toad the Wet Sprocket, Marcy Playground ...
ABQnews Seeker
Toad the Wet Sprocket first gained ... Toad the Wet Sprocket first gained attention in the late 1980s with its debut album, "Bread and Circus."
8
These three movies will show simultaneously at Balloon Fiesta ...
ABQnews Seeker
The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" ... The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" event is free. Here are the details.
9
Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River residents still reeling from ... Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos ...