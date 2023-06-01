Dumpling Cafe knows a thing or two about authentic Chinese food

Knowing what you do well is a gift. Loving what you do is a rarity. Getting paid for what you do well and love is ikigai. Dumpling Cafe is a living example of ikigai, “reason for being,” in Santa Fe. This new restaurant opened in February and is buzzing with hungry and happy customers who love dumplings and more.

Located in what many recall as the former Pizza Hut downtown at the start of Cerrillos, the Dumpling Cafe is the countless culinary iteration to exist in what some may see as a tainted spot. But the Dumpling Cafe team is proving the former restaurants’ lack of success had nothing to at all do with the location. Rather, it is all about the food.

Fen Wong, Dumpling Cafe’s owner, is related to those who have two restaurants in the mall on the Plaza – Sushi8, and Dumpling Tea and Dim Sum – and so this family knows a thing or two about dumplings and authentic Chinese food. But this location appears to be more focused on feeding the locals so we can get our dumpling fix.

And I assure you that dumpling fans will go crazy for the Dumpling Cafe’s version. Big and juicy, these dumplings are handmade and rolled out in a glass-enclosed prep box on display in the restaurant devoted to dumplings and ramen noodles. Some may see this as a form of entertainment, and it is, watching the ladies roll out the dumpling skins and pull ramen noodles after you place your order will make you appreciate these tasty, heartfelt dishes even more. “Our dumplings and noodles are made to order and everything on our menu is fresh,” Fen says.

Choose from six fillings of dumplings that can be steamed or pan-fried – pork and cabbage, pork and celery, shrimp and chive, eight kinds of vegetable, chicken and onion, vegetable filling with horned melon and egg. Over the course of several visits, I continue to fall deeper in love with these dumplings that are both substantial and comforting.

Priced at $9.99, you will get six bodacious dumplings to fight over – if you aren’t alone. I recommend you order both steamed and pan-fried to try both styles as they are totally different and both are absolutely crave-worthy.

In fact, when I am at a loss for a quick lunch or dinner on the fly, an order of dumplings and Money Cucumbers ($7) hits the spot. This cucumber appetizer is made by slicing small, Persian cucumbers that are super crisp and have few, if any, seeds. The coined cucumbers marinate in a delightful combination of lemon, sugar and a light shake of chile peppers to create this sensational dish that activates your palate and combines beautifully with your dumplings of choice. This dish promises to be a great summer treat on a hot day.

For a small restaurant, the menu is expansive and I might suggest pairing it back a bit as everyone around us zeroed in on the dumplings and Dan Dan noodles, while Fen informed me that the Hot and Sour Soup is a top-seller as well. They also have a list of specials. Even our own local and beloved cartoonist Ricardo Caté was dining on dumplings during one of my many visits.

A slightly heartier appetizer is the steamed Pork Buns ($11.99), which come five to an order. While I expected more of a hum bao in which the bun is filled with barbecue pork, this version has cooked ground pork and green onions. Seriously tender and savory, my dining companions and I appreciated these buns, which are another nod to reflect the attention to detail and focus on homemade, authentic Chinese dishes.

For obvious reasons, the dumplings are the draw, but there are other items on the menu worth your attention. The soups are the real deal and we tried the Seafood Noodle Soup ($12.99), which arrived steaming hot and topped with shrimp with blackened markings and the presentation boded well for me. To the hot seafood soup, they toss a handful of fresh spinach leaves which wilt upon landing while the bean sprouts stay al dente so you can slurp away with the noodles. However, seafood soup is typically made with a seafood broth, but this broth did not have any seafood flavor, which I found odd. When I asked Fen about the stock, she told me that the soups feature a rich pork, beef and chicken broth and they have a vegetarian broth as well.

Wanting to venture outside the Dumpling Cafe’s culinary comfort zone, I ordered the Korean Pork Belly Bibimbap ($15.99) and it was the singular dish that didn’t dazzle us. In fact, I only ate a bit of the crispy rice that does combine well with a tasty tomato and onion stew that is part of the dish. Super thin sliced pork belly feels more fatty than meaty and resembles raw bacon as opposed to the slow braised, unctuous pork belly I was hoping for. And while this Korean addition to the menu did not meet my expectations, perhaps that was my fault for veering away from the dumplings, buns and noodles – all of which are homemade and clearly their specialty.

Speaking of hand-pulled noodles, one of my dining companions tried the Chicken Fried Rice Noodle ($12.99) dish and enjoyed the simplicity of this plate. Thin strips of chicken are fried until golden and crispy and served over ramen noodles with a bit of sauteed zucchini and fresh cilantro. The serving is generous enough that he took home leftovers for the next day.

And while they don’t have a beer or wine license, they have curated a lovely menu of distinctive and addictive teas. One of my dining companions thought the iced tea was a flawless spin on the traditional and often boring black tea variety. And when I returned, I tried the iced tea and now understand the attraction – this iced tea is divine. Fen says she has been making this recipe at home for as long as she can remember. She starts with black tea and adds just enough lemon and honey so it’s a puckery sweet blend and tosses in some Chinese herbs for health benefits.

If you prefer hot tea, try the especially fantastic Hot Ginger Tea ($5) which has thinly-sliced strips of fresh ginger, a touch of honey, dried red chiles and Chinese herbs steeping upon arrival. This tea is a highlight and another scrumptious reason to head to the Dumpling Cafe.

Whether you need a quick to-go meal, want to enjoy dining in or gather with friends for a festive Chinese feast, the Dumpling Cafe is your next stop when the dumpling and Chinese food craving kicks in. And living in red and green chile land where Asian options are few makes us even more grateful that Dumpling Cafe has arrived.