NM breweries feted at World Beer Cup, Craft Beer Marketing Awards

New Mexico breweries keep crushing it at national and international competitions with their craft beer creations and branding concepts.

Recently, four local breweries took home medals from the World Beer Cup held May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. Quarter Celtic Brewpub won gold for its Capri-derhosen in the German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier category. Silver medals went to Canteen Brewhouse for Work of Heart in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category, and to Starr Brothers Brewing Company for its Lampshade Porter in the Strong Porter category. Corrales’ Ex Novo Brewing Company was awarded bronze for its V for Vienna in the Vienna-Style Lager category.

The World Beer Cup is one of the most prestigious beer competitions on the globe. It was developed in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing as well as create consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles. The event is organized by the Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts, according to the World Beer Cup website.

This year, there were 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries. Entries in 103 categories were evaluated by 272 judges from 26 countries. A list of winners and more information can be found at worldbeercup.org.

On the branding side, Steel Bender Brewyard won two Crushies and Second Street Brewery won three Crushies in the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

Santa Fe’s Second Street Brewery received the Global Crushie for Best Bottle Design/7-21 oz. for its Dubstep Donuts Bourbon Barrel Aged Pastry Stout collaboration with Jubilation Wine & Spirits.

Second Street Brewery also received a Gold Crushie for Best Can Design/16-20 oz. for its Rod’s Best Bitter (RBB). The design was created by award-winning artist Mariah Cameron Scee, who is director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery. A Global Crushie was also awarded to Second Street Brewery for Best Can Design/Collaboration (all sizes) for the One for 5 IPA collaboration with Sierra Blanca Brewing Company, Steel Bender Brewyard, Albertsons Market and Admiral Beverage. The design also was created by Cameron Scee. Proceeds from the collaboration beer benefited The Storehouse New Mexico.

Steel Bender Brewyard received a Platinum Crushie in the Bigger Than Beer: Cause Related Beer Project or Campaign category for its part in the One for 5 IPA collaboration. Steel Bender also received a Gold Crushie for Best Can Design/Printed Cans (all sizes) for its Mañana Hazy IPA design created by Jamie Gross, Ethan Chant and Shelby Chant.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards is a worldwide competition that focuses on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies. This year, there were 304 awards presented to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from around the world with 89 Platinum Crushie wins, 160 Gold Crushie wins and 56 Global Crushie wins. More information about the competition is available at craftbeermarketingawards.com.

• • •

Beer enthusiasts can head down south to Las Cruces for an opportunity to sample offerings from 18 New Mexico breweries at Blazin’ Brewfest. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 North Main St. Ticketholders will receive a commemorative pint glass for sampling or for a full pint purchase. Food trucks and live music also will be part of the event. Advance general admission is $30, $35 at the gate day of the event, and $10 for designated driver entry. For tickets and information, visit nmbeer.org/events.