Vanessa Patricks to host events featuring drag stars Kerry Colby and LaLa Ri

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Vanessa Patricks
Albuquerque-based drag performer Vanessa Patricks is slated to have a busy June hosting Pride events around the state. (Courtesy of Vanessa Patricks)

Vanessa Patricks looks forward to getting on stage.

When June rolls around for Pride month, it has more of an impact.

“It’s always been important to me to spread myself around during Pride month,” Patricks says. “I think it’s important to be visible. That’s one of the biggest things right now.”

The Albuquerque-based drag performer kicked off the month with hosting Marble Pride on June 1.

At 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, she will host the Lobo Theater Pride Kickoff with Kerri Colby from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

On Thursday, June 8, she returns to host the pre-pride kickoff Block Party starring “Drag Race” alum LaLa Ri at Sidewinders.

The events are the beginning of a month filled with performances and hosting duties for events across the city.

Patricks has been doing drag for 13 years and become a staple at events around Albuquerque.

Her journey to drag did take some time.

While living in New York City for nine years, she performed musical theater for eight.

Patricks came back to New Mexico when her younger brother got sick and passed away.

“My parents asked for me to stick around a little bit,” she says.

Finding herself in Albuquerque, she needed an outlet for creativity.

It wasn’t until she was asked to perform with a drag queen, where she noticed the art.

“I saw them backstage and I saw the art form,” she says. “I was able to see the magic on stage and I want to have that feeling. I started doing drag.”

Patricks got her last name from her little brother who died.

She says everyone does drag for a different reason.

“For me, it’s about the creation,” she says. “It wasn’t about going to the store and buying clothing. I wanted the outfits to be a walking piece of art. I started making my own costumes. It was something I picked up when I moved to Albuquerque. I started working on creative costumes and I became a union film costumer.”

Patricks has found her voice and wants to make change within the community.

She describes her persona as “Loud. Funny. Glamorous.”

“Drag has always been a platform for activism,” she says. “It’s an honor to have this platform. There are people that look up to me and there is pressure. When I’m on stage, I want to be the person that I would like to see representing my community.”

