Teen found guilty in 2022 murder case

A 16-year-old boy is facing up to 80 years in prison after being convicted of firing a rifle at a car full of people last year at a West Side park— killing a man and injuring others.

The man killed, Vincent Le, initially fired back with a rifle but the teen, Michael Salinas Jr., fled the scene unscathed.

Authorities say the entire incident unfolded over a stolen phone.

On Tuesday, a 2nd Judicial District Court jury convicted Salinas of first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 26, 2022, death of 19-year-old Le.

Another man and two teens were also struck by Salinas’ gunfire.

“Our prosecutors work incredibly hard to get violent people off the streets. This case was an absolute senseless tragedy. We hope this verdict gives some closure and justice to the families of the victims,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement.

Salinas’ attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

A date for a sentencing hearing has not been set, but Bregman’s office said Salinas faces “more than 80 years in prison.”

The day of the incident, police responded around 8:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Westgate Community Park, west of Gibson and Blake SW. Police found Le fatally shot and three others injured in the vehicle.

There was a rifle between Le’s legs and 13 bullet casings around him. One injured teen told police the group had “beef” with Salinas over a stolen phone.

The teen said they were meeting to fight Salinas but he opened fire and Le fired back. Police found messages in Salinas’ phone that he was going to “murder this (expletive)” and then “go take a dip in the hot tub.”