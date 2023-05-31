A program that gives cash to working families transitioning out of TANF is being reinstated in New Mexico

A program that gives money to working families that are transitioning out of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Family program is making a comeback in New Mexico.

The program, called the Cash Assistance Transition Bonus Program, or TBP, contributes $200 a month – for up to 18 months – to families whose incomes are too high to remain in the TANF program, according to the state. The TBP program – which is being brought back following a 12-year hiatus – will be reinstated in July, and it acts as a supplement to their income to eliminate the cliff effect. The cliff effect refers to an increase in income that can disqualify individuals or families from receiving government assistance.

“The goal of this program is to convert the cliff into a ramp that allows more time to support a family transitioning out of TANF,” HSD Income Support Director Karmela Martinez said in a statement. “The TBP incentive has been shown to improve the quality of life of parents and children by increasing family income, resources and support.”

Participants that qualify for the cash assistance program include those who maintain at least 30 hours a week of paid employment, have received TANF benefits for at least 3 months in the past, received at least a month of TANF benefits in the past 3 months, have not received 60 months of TANF assistance in the past and whose income is under 150% of the federal poverty level.

HSD says those interested in joining the TBP program should visit the human services website or their local office, call their NMWorks provider or customer service at 1-800-283-4465.