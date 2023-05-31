Hold on summer, spring is still in charge: 7 events for this weekend

With June’s arrival, the days continue to get longer as we rapidly speed towards summer. But spring is still reminding us that its in charge with some events celebrating the season.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

The village goes green

Visit six unique gardens in Corrales for the 12th annual Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Take in the greenery along with plein air painters, community events and more. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at various local businesses. Visit corrales-gardentour.com for more info.

Luring you in

In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, June 3. Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state, but participants must observe all limits and all other rules and regulations. For a list of public fishing waters or for more information visit wildlife.state.nm.us.

The circus comes to town

The Do Portugal Circus will be making a stop at the Cottonwood Mall. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2; 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. The circus will also have shows June 8-11. Tickets start at $14.49, plus fees, at portugalcircus.com. Cottonwood Mall is located at 10000 Coors Bypass NW.

Find a good book

The Friends of the Corrales Library is hosting its spring book sale at the Corrales Community Library at La Entrada Park. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Find thousands of books and media for $1-$2, and the event ends with a $5-a-bag sale from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 84 W. La Entrada, Corrales.

Southern suds

Las Cruces is hosting 18 New Mexico breweries at the Blazin’ Brewfest. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 North Main St. Advance general admission is $30, $35 at the gate day of the event, and $10 for designated driver entry. For tickets and information, visit nmbeer.org/events.

Celebrating spring

Head to El Rancho de Las Golondrinas for the Santa Fe Spring Festival. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, catch sheep shearing, fiber arts, live entertainment and more. Tickets are $8 for adults; $6 for seniors (62+), teens (13-17), veterans and students, plus fees; with kids 12 and under free. Tickets must be purchased online at golondrinas.org. Las Golondrinas is located at 334 Los Pinos Road, Santa Fe.

Local legend

The New Mexico United is celebrating Devon Sandoval Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3. The United will take on the El Paso Locomotive FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Tickets start at $19, plus fees, at newmexicoutd.com.