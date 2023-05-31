 APS hosting job fair in effort to fill hundreds of vacancies - Albuquerque Journal

APS hosting job fair in effort to fill hundreds of vacancies

By Journal Staff Report

Albuquerque Public Schools still has some significant employment holes to fill.

This week, the district is hoping to make some gains.

In an effort to fill some 700 open positions, APS is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at their professional development center at 3315 Louisiana NE.

APS’ biggest needs are among special education teachers, educational assistants and bus drivers, according to a news post on their website.

The need for special education teachers is more or less in line with the rest of the state. New Mexico State University in October found that special education teachers made up the largest share of the state’s teacher vacancies.

On a brighter note, APS is hoping that a bill approved by state lawmakers this year that more than doubles the minimum salaries of educational assistants will help attract more people to those positions.

“With the state’s increase in starting pay for educational assistants up to $25,000 per year, we are hoping to attract more (EAs) to the district,” senior director of human resource systems Dorothy Chavez said in the post.

Still, the district needs more bodies in several other positions, including school police officers, substitute teachers, custodians, maintenance workers and information technology employees. As of last month, the district estimated around 10 school police officer vacancies.

The district recommends that people looking for jobs dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes, because jobs could be offered on the spot. Applying online ahead of the job fair could also help speed up the hiring process, the district said.

