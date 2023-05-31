Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake of shooting

Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos County sheriff and his agency during the first public meeting since the shooting.

Locals vented frustration at Sheriff Steve Miera and Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe for refusing to send deputies to Red River prior to the shooting to create a stronger law enforcement of the town during the rally, and for the decision to lock down Red River for hours after the shooting, which stranded some guests and permanent residents from their homes or children.

Red River Marshal James Johnson, while responding to questions from a local resident during the meeting, said the sheriff’s office asked the town to pay for any deputies to patrol Red River during the rally, though deputies did respond after the shooting.

“Why the hell would we have to pay the sheriff’s (office) to come down here and do their damn jobs?” said Jack Shaw, a resident, at the meeting.

At one point during the meeting, it appeared Hogrefe got into a heated discussion with a Red River resident until other deputies gathered around their boss and he left the microphone.

Miera, who also attended the meeting, defended his decisions. He said the massive motorcycle rally, which draws an estimated 28,000 riders, affects the entire county when large groups of motorcyclists go on miles-long group rides through the mountains of northern New Mexico. Miera said that’s why he couldn’t send his limited resources inside the small town of Red River, which has about 550 permanent residents.

He said protocols law enforcement follow after the shooting called for Red River to be locked down for a time period after the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials also said motorcycle club members were spotted following the ambulances carrying the people who had been shot to hospitals after the shooting, which showed there were ongoing threats.

“It wasn’t a popular decision, but it’s one I had to make,” Miera said of the decision to lock down the town. “I was elected to keep you safe.”