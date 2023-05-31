 Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake of shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake of shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police patrol Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos County sheriff and his agency during the first public meeting since the shooting.

Locals vented frustration at Sheriff Steve Miera and Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe for refusing to send deputies to Red River prior to the shooting to create a stronger law enforcement of the town during the rally, and for the decision to lock down Red River for hours after the shooting, which stranded some guests and permanent residents from their homes or children.

Red River Marshal James Johnson, while responding to questions from a local resident during the meeting, said the sheriff’s office asked the town to pay for any deputies to patrol Red River during the rally, though deputies did respond after the shooting.

“Why the hell would we have to pay the sheriff’s (office) to come down here and do their damn jobs?” said Jack Shaw, a resident, at the meeting.

At one point during the meeting, it appeared Hogrefe got into a heated discussion with a Red River resident until other deputies gathered around their boss and he left the microphone.

Miera, who also attended the meeting, defended his decisions. He said the massive motorcycle rally, which draws an estimated 28,000 riders, affects the entire county when large groups of motorcyclists go on miles-long group rides through the mountains of northern New Mexico. Miera said that’s why he couldn’t send his limited resources inside the small town of Red River, which has about 550 permanent residents.

He said protocols law enforcement follow after the shooting called for Red River to be locked down for a time period after the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials also said motorcycle club members were spotted following the ambulances carrying the people who had been shot to hospitals after the shooting, which showed there were ongoing threats.

“It wasn’t a popular decision, but it’s one I had to make,” Miera said of the decision to lock down the town. “I was elected to keep you safe.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake of shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River residents still reeling from ... Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos ...
2
APS hosting job fair in effort to fill hundreds ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS's biggest needs are in special ... APS's biggest needs are in special education teachers, educational assistants and bus drivers.
3
Teen found guilty in 2022 murder case
ABQnews Seeker
A 16-year-old boy is facing up ... A 16-year-old boy is facing up to 80 years in prison after being convicted of firing a rifle at a car full of people ...
4
A program that gives cash to working families transitioning ...
ABQnews Seeker
The program, called the Cash Assistance ... The program, called the Cash Assistance Transition Bonus Program, or TBP, contributes $200 a month - for up to 18 months - to families ...
5
'We've seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally': Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said ... Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and ...
6
Federal authorities charge Solomon Peña with election interference
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities have charged failed Republican ... Federal authorities have charged failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña with election interference after he and others allegedly conspired to shoot up local politicians homes ...
7
How Albuquerque police picked the no-panhandling medians
ABQnews Seeker
These 15 medians are on the ... These 15 medians are on the no-standing list.
8
NM National Guard transports injured driver from Jemez wilderness ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico National Guard transported ... The New Mexico National Guard transported one person with a broken leg by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after their car went off a ...
9
10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Which restaurant has the best breakfast ... Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here's a list of 10 burrito spots around town worth adding to ...