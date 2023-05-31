Judge pauses Eunice’s lawsuit challenging top Democrats’ authority to block anti-abortion ordinances

SANTA FE — A state judge has halted a small southeast New Mexico city’s lawsuit against top Democratic state officials — at least for now — as a Supreme Court case focused on anti-abortion ordinances plays out.

After a Tuesday hearing in Lovington, District Court Judge Lee Kirksey granted Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s motion to put the city of Eunice’s lawsuit against him and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on hold, likely until the other case is resolved.

The lawsuit was filed by Eunice city leaders in April and challenges the state’s efforts to block local anti-abortion ordinances from being enforced.

Specifically, it claims a federal law enacted in the 1870s trumps a new state law — set to take effect June 16 — that aims to prohibit jurisdictions from restricting access to reproductive health care, including abortion.

At least six New Mexico cities and counties have passed anti-abortion ordinances that, in some cases, could make it unlawful for women to ingest abortion medication in their homes.

The attorney general filed a petition with the state Supreme Court in January — just weeks after taking office — in an attempt to strike down four of the ordinances on the basis that they violate civil rights guaranteed in the state’s Constitution.

The other two ordinances, enacted by Eunice and Edgewood, were approved after the petition was filed.

In a Wednesday statement, Torrez said the judge’s ruling would allow the state’s highest court to decide the underlying legal issues.

“We applaud Judge Kirksey’s decision to stay the lawsuit filed by the city of Eunice as it seeks to deny women the right to reproductive healthcare and undermine the equal protection guarantees found in our state Constitution,” Torrez said. “We refuse to allow women to be relegated to the status of second-class citizens and look forward to definitively resolving this question in the proper forum — the New Mexico Supreme Court.”

Michael Seibel, an attorney for the city of Eunice, said the judge’s ruling was largely expected, though he said it’s possible the case could be revived.

“This case is not going to be won at the District Court level,” Seibel told the Journal.

The Supreme Court has not yet indicated whether it will hear oral arguments in the case, but issued an order in March temporarily blocking the local ordinances from being enforced and directing the various involved parties to file responses.

Several outside groups have also gotten involved in the case, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and the Washington D.C.-based Alliance Defending Freedom.