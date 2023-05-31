 Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Lujan Grisham and her then-fiancé hug after her inaugural address. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the first gentleman, Manuel Cordova, are heading off for a honeymoon in the Caribbean to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

They left Wednesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will serve as acting governor while Lujan Grisham is out of state.

The governor expects to return June 16.

She and Cordova were married a year ago in a ceremony officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. It was partly a business trip, as she met with federal officials while wildfires burned on national forest, wilderness and private land in New Mexico.

She and Cordova have been together since 2012 and delayed wedding plans at one point due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'We've seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally': Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said ... Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and ...
2
Judge pauses Eunice's lawsuit challenging top Democrats' authority to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge has halted a ... A state judge has halted a small southeast New Mexico city's lawsuit against top Democratic state officials — at least for now — as ...
3
Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River residents still reeling from ... Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos ...
4
Federal authorities charge Solomon Peña with election interference
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities have charged failed Republican ... Federal authorities have charged failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña with election interference after he and others allegedly conspired to shoot up local politicians homes ...
5
Teen found guilty in 2022 murder case
ABQnews Seeker
A 16-year-old boy is facing up ... A 16-year-old boy is facing up to 80 years in prison after being convicted of firing a rifle at a car full of people ...
6
From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring ... Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring this week after decades at New Mexico's largest newspaper, shares the most memorable days on the job.
7
These three movies will show simultaneously at Balloon Fiesta ...
ABQnews Seeker
The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" ... The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" event is free. Here are the details.
8
A program that gives cash to working families transitioning ...
ABQnews Seeker
The program, called the Cash Assistance ... The program, called the Cash Assistance Transition Bonus Program, or TBP, contributes $200 a month - for up to 18 months - to families ...
9
APS hosting job fair in effort to fill hundreds ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS's biggest needs are in special ... APS's biggest needs are in special education teachers, educational assistants and bus drivers.
10
NM National Guard transports injured driver from Jemez wilderness ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico National Guard transported ... The New Mexico National Guard transported one person with a broken leg by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after their car went off a ...