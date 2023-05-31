Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the first gentleman, Manuel Cordova, are heading off for a honeymoon in the Caribbean to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

They left Wednesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will serve as acting governor while Lujan Grisham is out of state.

The governor expects to return June 16.

She and Cordova were married a year ago in a ceremony officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. It was partly a business trip, as she met with federal officials while wildfires burned on national forest, wilderness and private land in New Mexico.

She and Cordova have been together since 2012 and delayed wedding plans at one point due to the COVID-19 pandemic.