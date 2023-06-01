 Editorial: Stop, think before you jump into that surging Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Stop, think before you jump into that surging Rio Grande

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Corrales Fire Commander Tanya Lattin seemed a little perturbed last week. She had good reason.

Two kayakers had entered the Rio Grande shortly before sunset May 24 at the 550 bridge. One of them became stranded after hitting a fallen tree at an island near Siphon Beach. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque police and fire rescue responded with a helicopter, an airboat and multiple personnel.

As fire personnel rescued the stranded kayaker, officers noticed another person stuck in a different kayak. The man had tried to help the stranded woman but became stranded himself and also had to be rescued.

Lattin said it was this year’s 20th river rescue just in Corrales alone.

“Right now is not the time to learn how to use a kayak or a paddleboard … the river is flowing too high and there is way too much debris in it,” she said.

The Rio Grande is unusually dangerous this spring due to snow melt run-off. High water levels are eroding shoreline and pulling cottonwoods and other debris into the river.

A man’s body was pulled from the river Monday night by Albuquerque Fire Rescue just north of Rio Bravo. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Law enforcement is investigating since the cause of death is still unclear.

The lure of recreating in the Rio Grande — flowing fast and swollen to levels not seen in 15 years — can be strong. But kayakers, swimmers and others should be prepared, keeping in mind the river can be deadly and extensive efforts are needed to rescue someone. If you are going on the river, Lattin recommends letting someone know where you’re getting in, where you’re getting out, when you should be home and taking a cellphone in a waterproof case. She also recommends avoiding Siphon Beach as a launch area.

Twenty-plus rescues well before the monsoon season starts next month are way too many. And when first responders have to fish someone out, they also place their own lives at risk.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which offers access to the river through its rights-of-way, and other agencies with river jurisdiction need to be proactive with PSAs, warning signs and reminders that life vests are required on the Rio Grande.

No one wants to see a fun day of frolicking on the river turn into a day of tragedy.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

