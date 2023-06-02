Talk of the Town: Wine Festival crowds, ABQ zoning proposals, gun buybacks and Drs. Ramo and Goss

Wine Festival didn’t prepare for crowds

RE: WINE Festival Debacle: We arrived at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and it took awhile to find a parking space, but at least they weren’t charging anything. Got through the bag check and were then faced with a line of maybe 1,000 people waiting to get in. We needed to pass through an ID check and scanner for weapons.

Ninety minutes in the hot sun, thank you for the sunburn. There were a lot of vendors selling candles, honey, etc., which outnumbered the wineries. Every single winery had a long line waiting for a tasting. The average wait time was 45 minutes. Each tasting was limited to three sips, and then you were almost obligated to purchase a glass — $8 — or a bottle. Even though the event was supposed to end at 6 p.m., all tastings were shut down at 5:30. Doing the math, that left enough time for maybe only four tastings. Not ever going back.

THOMAS FRANCL, Placitas

Casita proposal skipping big steps

(MAY 30’s) EDITORIAL in the Albuquerque Journal correctly notes the need for “proper guardrails to protect neighbors’ property rights” regarding the Mayor’s Housing Forward ordinance, O-22-54, to be heard by Council starting June 5. But missing is clarity on the Integrated Development Ordinance annual update process.

There is a clearly defined three-step process: 1) Environmental Planning Commission; 2) City Council’s Land Use, Planning & Zoning Committee; 3) full City Council.

Staff holds pre-EPC submittal public review meetings in September, and then pre-EPC hearing public review meetings in November — prior to the first EPC hearing in December. There is opportunity for public input as noted on the city website: “At these meetings, the public is encouraged to make comments to decision-makers either as written comments or verbally at public hearings.”

So by the time the EPC issues its notice of decision with conditions for approval, this year after the Jan. 19, 2023, hearing, it includes comments from the public on proposed citywide IDO amendments from as far back as last October. Those changes, approximately 35, were submitted by the planning director to the EPC chair on Oct. 27.

On Oct. 28, Mayor Tim Keller sent a memo to Councilor Isaac Benton requesting sponsorship of Housing Forward — to be tag-teamed through the IDO update process as Ordinance 22-54 with no ability for public comments to be pinned to an interactive online spreadsheet like the citywide changes (O-23-77).

The editorial also suggests the need for “a streamlined system of building templates, permitting, utility hookups and lenders.” And in the Dec. 8 staff report for EPC, the agency comment from PNM noted “infill development can be accommodated … although additional load demands may require upgraded equipment.”

Could we please do this right the first time?

PATRICIA WILLSON, Albuquerque

Gun buybacks make no dent in problem

I’VE BEEN impacted by gun violence. Murder and suicide have struck my immediate family four times. In each case, a pistol was the weapon. It’s been my observation that while handguns are often kept for personal protection, more often they end up being used to kill oneself or a family member. The more affordable, available and accessible handguns are, the more likely they are to be used in domestic violence.

The Journal reports a gun buyback to be held June 3 at the South Valley Social Enterprise Center. A few guns will be turned in. Anything helps. But some of these guns will be from a spouse who feels it might be used for domestic violence. If the gun is taken from the owner without permission, the police will simply give it back to the owner. My sister, threatened by her husband, turned his gun in to the police. Since her husband had no criminal record, it was returned to him when he asked for it. He then used it to kill her before turning the gun on himself.

One of the problems with turn-ins or buybacks is that the number of guns removed is infinitesimal compared to the number of guns in circulation. That figure ranges from 350 to 400 million. Moreover, the manufacturers sell seven to nine million more guns every year. And about 20 million guns exchange owners annually. …

I have a solution that will gradually lower the number of guns in circulation. For every gun sold by a dealer, the purchaser turns in a gun to that dealer, which will then be destroyed. If he already has several guns, he won’t miss the one he turns in. If he doesn’t already have one, he can pay an exchange fee such as I have to pay when I get a new (battery) for my car but don’t have another one to turn in. The right to keep and bear arms is still maintained but the insanity of ever-increasing numbers of guns in circulation would go down.

DONALD EIDIGK, Albuquerque

Ramo and Goss key to health care in NM

THE NAMES Ramo and Goss may sound (like) a law firm, but they are the cardiologists that ushered in modern cardiology to Albuquerque and all of New Mexico. They were not only well-trained young physicians, but in the 1970s introduced invasive cardiology to New Mexico. In addition, they had people skills and compassion to go with a textbook of medical knowledge.

In 1977 I moved to Roswell as a rheumatologist; however I soon discovered in small-city New Mexico, I would cover the water-front on medical call(s). It was very reassuring to have Barry or Jerry on the phone late at night helping with difficult cardiology problems. They never complained, and mid-level (provider)s didn’t exist, so we talked directly with physicians. They also took medical care outside of Albuquerque in clinics and provided medical education meetings at no cost to physicians.

When the history of N.M. medical care is written, Ramo and Goss deserve a full chapter, not a footnote. Dr. Goss is repairing old books instead of human hearts and Dr. Ramo is giving pertinent advice on the tube. Obviously New Mexico has had many pioneering doctors, but Ramo and Goss stand out in their field. A personal thanks from a grateful physician — but the people most thankful are the thousands of patients who had many years added to their lives through these two giants. On a lighter note, Social Security probably suffered because of the added years to young and old.

DR. TOM RAMPAGE, Roswell

Hold off on proposed ABQ zoning changes

ON MAY 30, the Journal reported the governor has created an affordable Housing Council to make recommendations to address the need for more affordable housing. They will make recommendations, which the governor has said she will work with cities to implement. For policies to be effective, the left hand must work in concert with the right hand.

The (Albuquerque) City Council should put the brakes on draft efforts to allow secondary dwellings and duplexes in R-1 residential areas. The council’s proposed plan does not ensure affordable housing will increase, and does not protect most homeowners from negative impacts. If the council waits, it can work with or at least have synergy with the governor’s team efforts to help ensure goals will be met and homeowners better protected.

BARRY SCHWARTZ, Albuquerque

Surprise! ABQ’s R-1 zones may disappear

THERE IS a proposal, O-22-54, going before the City Council on June 5 that will effectively eliminate lots zoned for single-family homes. This proposal will allow single-family homes to be converted to duplexes and allow casitas to be built on R-1 lots in almost all neighborhoods.

How many homeowners are aware of this? There has not been enough public outreach. Every homeowner needs to be informed through some kind of mailing, whether it be a utility bill insert or tax bill insert. Until this is done, this proposal needs to be deferred. Or perhaps there should be a public vote on this.

If this proposal is passed, it will have negative unintended consequences throughout the city. Before this happens, the Planning Department must staff up planning and code enforcement. Otherwise, we will have more cars parked in front yards and loss of green space, making more neighborhoods unhealthy heat zones.

DEBBIE CONGER, Albuquerque