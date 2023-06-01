Editorial: Gardens don’t go to waste with nonprofit

Got trees in the backyard that bear too many Golden Delicious apples to distribute to friends and family? How about an old garden that refuses to go dormant, or a farm with extra pounds of lettuce?

There’s an Albuquerque organization out there that will not only pick your produce but distribute it to the hungry.

Food Is Free Albuquerque got started by the Duke City’s Erin Garrison and a friend nine years ago when they placed an ad on Craigslist looking for fruit to make preserves. After arriving at the first tree in Albuquerque, they realized there was more fruit than they could use.

The nonprofit has grown to 10 staff members and 500 volunteers and distributes produce they harvest to over 90 organizations. And now it is expanding its scope with the Farm & Orchard Gleaning Program, beginning with the harvest season in June.

Farms and orchards interested in the gleaning program can fill out a form at fifabq.org/farms. A harvest can be arranged and produce will be delivered to organizations like the Rio Grande Food Project and East Mountain Food Pantry.

Folks interested in volunteering in harvests may contact harvest@fifabq.org. What a literally fruitful community project for a civic group to join.

Kudos to Food Is Free Albuquerque, its staff and its army of volunteers for not letting fresh fruits and vegetables go to waste, and for delivering it to folks who take as much or as little as they can manage. Community nonprofits like it are a credit to the city.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.