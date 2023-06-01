Raft the Rio? Here’s what to know amid high flows this year

Luke Kriken, in yellow life vest, and Josephine Welsh, both from Taos, along with their catamaran, capsize in Souse Hole in a Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. On Tuesday, most boats didn’t make it through this rapid with its passengers still aboard. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Cisco Guevara hasn’t seen the river flowing like this in years.

Engorged by snow melt, the Rio Grande is running much heavier than normal in some stretches through New Mexico.

It’s an exciting — but also dangerous — time for rafters and river enthusiasts.

Guevara, who owns Los Rios River Runners in Taos County, said the high flows are a fun ride if you’re looking for advanced rapids.

But the fast-moving river, he said, makes it all the more important for New Mexicans and visitors to choose the right time, place and licensed guide for an expedition.

The high flows, in fact, aren’t necessarily good for business, he said. Some stretches of river are simply too much for families right now, Guevara said, and will be more attractive in late June or summer as flows recede.

But for thrill-seeking rafters? It’s a blast.

A group of whitewater rafters with Far Flung Adventures float down the Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

“It’s an adrenaline sport,” Guevara said. “It’s very, very exciting. We’re super happy to see it.”

Bill Blackstock, a manager and owner of Far Flung Adventures in Taos County, said people should be honest about what they’re looking for when booking a trip.

The high water is fun, he said, but licensed river guides can suggest the right trip to match what a customer is comfortable with.

“We’re professionals,” Blackstock said. “We do this all the time.”

His company has adjusted to the high flows by raising the minimum age to 14 for certain stretches of river and moving younger groups to a more mellow area. They issue life jackets and other safety equipment.

Big snow, big river

New Mexico rivers are seeing unusually heavy flows this year, especially in the northern part of the state and in Colorado.

A handful of gauges monitored by the U.S. Geological Survey, in fact, reported all-time highs on the Rio Grande for May 31 — one at the Alameda Bridge in Albuquerque.

Others are simply far above normal. The racecourse section of the Rio Grande, for example, has run close to 4,000 cubic feet a second, or more than three times as high as usual, one official said.

A boat of rafters with Far Flung Adventures makes it through Souse Hole in a Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Norm Gaume, a board member of the Adobe Whitewater Club, an all-volunteer group dedicated to river paddling, said New Mexico’s “wonderful snow year” is now translating into high river flows as the snow melts.

But people sometimes don’t know what they’re getting into.

Emergency crews in Corrales, for example, have made dozens of water rescues this year.

Two people have drowned after their rafts capsized this year — one in March on the Gila River, the other in May on the Rio Grande.

“River rafting is a dangerous sport,” Gaume said, “and it requires people to be both skilled and prepared.”

Two others have died this year, though the circumstances don’t appear to be connected to rafting or recreation.

Authorities pulled the body of a man out of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque this week. He didn’t have a life jacket, and no recreational gear was found.

Another man drowned in May after falling into the Santa Fe River in downtown Santa Fe during heavy rainfall.

Cold water, alcohol or drugs and failure to wear a proper life jacket are common factors in fatal accidents, Gaume said.

Fences obscured by the high water are also a hazard this year.

Loving the water

Rafting is part of what draws visitors to New Mexico.

In 2021, for example, about 5% of the trips by tourists and visitors to New Mexico involved rafting, according to a survey by the state Tourism Department.

Joel Rathbun, a rafting guide with Los Rios River Runners, get boats ready to launch on the Rio Grande Race Course at the Quartzite Recreation Site near Pilar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Boating and fishing added about $79,000 to the state GDP in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Outdoor recreation overall added about 2.1% to the state GDP in New Mexico, the bureau said in a report last year. The national average was 1.9%.

And this year’s high flows may appear in future advertisements highlighting New Mexico’s rivers and lakes.

“We are capitalizing on the healthy water levels we’re seeing right now,” tourism spokesman Cody Johnson said.

Carl Colonius, outdoor recreation planner for the Economic Development Department, encouraged people interested in rafting to seek out a reputable company with a license.

Even a strong swimmer, he said, isn’t prepared for a plunge into icy water.

But as a kayaker himself, Colonius keeps a close eye on river flows and understands the appeal.

“It’s a fantastic playground,” he said.

Guevara estimated the river flows are the highest they’ve been in at least four years, but with the potential for more, depending on runoff and weather conditions.

“We love the fact that we’ve got all this water,” he said.

If you go

Wear a properly fitted life jacket.

Choose a reputable, permitted river outfitter with trained guides.

Ask about and prepare for the level of rapids the trip is expected to traverse. The Rio Grande and Rio Chama offer stretches that range from a gentle float down the river to bumpy rapids.

Water levels are expected to fall later this month, July and August, expanding the family-friendly options.

Watch for obstructions. High water levels this year may obscure hazards just below the surface.