The 7% solution: United to rotate pitch slightly to save sod, mound at Isotopes Park

Things will look a bit different when New Mexico United and rival El Paso Locomotive FC square off at Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

7% different, to be exact.

United’s soccer pitch at Isotopes Park will be reoriented slightly to address player safety issues raised by Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The change will allow the pitchers’ mound used for the ballpark’s primary tenant, the Albuquerque Isotopes baseball team, to remain in place during United games instead of being removed and rebuilt repeatedly for the rest of the season.

The shift, which will be made in time for Saturday’s El Paso-New Mexico match, will move the south end of the soccer pitch further away from home plate and closer to the stadium’s right-field corner.

The 7% reorientation will not alter the field dimensions, but it will mean roughly 30% less sod will be needed to cover a reduced portion of the baseball infield used for soccer games.

United president/CEO Peter Trevisani announced the change Wednesday in a letter to fans on the club’s website. NMU and Isotopes officials said player safety was the primary reason for reorienting the field.

“That’s it, 100%,” Isotopes general manager John Traub said. “There have been some players injured because of the mound, and the Rockies (the Isotopes’ parent club) and Major League Baseball wanted to take action. It’s a relatively minor shift to the field, and hopefully it will be better for both organizations.”

Reducing the amount of sod necessary for United games figures to improve soccer players’ footing. Temporary sod is placed over the baseball infield areas prior to soccer matches and the surface has been problematic at times, particularly during rainy weather. A home match versus LA Galaxy 2 last season was postponed when the infield area was deemed unplayable after the sod absorbed too much water.

In his letter, Trevisani said the change “will increase player safety and provide a better, more consistent fan experience.”

Reorienting the pitch will change the sight lines for some soccer fans, particularly along the ballpark’s first-base line. David Wiese-Carl, United’s director of communications, said the club will accommodate fans who prefer to change seats because of the change.

“Player safety is No. 1, but the fan experience is important, too,” Wiese-Carl said. “We encourage fans to come out Saturday, see the changes and give it a shot, but if they feel strongly about changing seats we’ll work with them.”

Traub said leaving the pitchers’ mound intact between baseball series was the driving force behind reorienting the soccer pitch. He said Isotopes players, visiting teams and umpires have been dissatisfied with the ballpark’s mound since it began being removed and rebuilt frequently during baseball season.

“A mound needs time and heat to harden,” Traub said. “Our grounds crew was having to patch the mound during games and we wanted to get it stabilized. That’s the big thing.”

Traub said the final straw may have come when Isotopes pitcher Ty Blach suffered an ankle injury on the mound during a May 6 home game. Shortly thereafter, officials from the Rockies, Isotopes and United began weighing options that would allow the mound to remain in place.

Officials, players and coaches walked the field and agreed on the reorientation.

“It’s not ideal having to make changes midseason. I get that,” Traub said. “We had to do it with adding safety nets a few years ago, and it’s complicated. But I think everyone’s trying to work together and find the best solution possible.”

Wiese-Carl agreed.

“This is not something we expected, but the Isotopes have been very helpful,” he said. “It won’t change the field dimensions, which was important to us, and less sod is a good thing. We’ll make it work.”