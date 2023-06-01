 New UNM basketball assistant Katsuma reunites with Pitino, replaces Brown - Albuquerque Journal

New UNM basketball assistant Katsuma reunites with Pitino, replaces Brown

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Former UNM Lobos assistant coach Eric Brown, left, and newly hired UNM Lobos assistant coach Aaron Katsuma, right.

Aaron Katsuma remembers the moment Richard Pitino gave him his first job in college basketball.

At a late-season road game against Nebraska, the fourth-year, senior team manager at Minnesota was approached by the first-year Golden Gophers head coach at the team meal in the hotel.

“He asked me to come back the next year as a GA (graduate assistant),” said Katsuma, who has worked on the staff at Colorado State for the past five years. “… I think I was able to earn his trust. And after my two years as a GA – I completed it and got my master’s – then he went to the (athletic director) and said we have to do anything to keep Aaron around. And they created a director of player of personnel position for me and I stuck around.”

Wednesday, a decade after those days at Minnesota transitioning from student manager to college basketball staffer, Katsuma was officially hired by Pitino as the new assistant men’s basketball coach at New Mexico – reuniting the two in Albuquerque for Pitino’s third season as the Lobos head coach and giving Katsuma his first job as an assistant coach.

“I am excited about the addition of Aaron Katsuma,” Pitino said in a UNM news release. “I’ve known Aaron for many years, going back to when he worked for us as a student manager. He did an unbelievable job for me at the University of Minnesota. He is a tireless worker who builds amazing relationships with the players, is a relentless recruiter and is terrific on the court. He will fit in very well with the culture of our program.”

Katsuma replaces Eric Brown, who was a Lobos assistant for the past two seasons and has left to pursue another opportunity in coaching that has not yet been announced.

“I’m so grateful for my time at UNM and working with Coach P and the tight-knit staff we had there,” Brown told the Journal on Wednesday night. “This was a very difficult decision for me and my family because Richard treated all of us and our families first class.”

Pitino’s Lobo coaching staff now consists of assistants Isaac Chew, Tarvish Felton and Katsuma as well as Special Assistant to the Head Coach Dave Pilipovich, video coordinator Danny Walters, strength coach Matt Flores and administrative assistant Peyton Stephens.

Felton (Utah State and most recently Fresno State), Katsuma (Colorado State) and Pilipovich (former head coach at Air Force) all have previous Mountain West coaching experience, as did Brown, who worked at UNLV, among other places, prior to coming to UNM.

Katsuma spent the past six seasons working under head coach Niko Medved, including the last five at Colorado State, where he was the program’s director of recruiting this past season.

“It was the hardest decision I have ever made because coach Medved is such an incredible person,” Katsuma said. “The last six years, I’ve been so fortunate to work with him and I think they’re (the CSU Rams) going to be very good. But the opportunity was so good (at UNM) and having worked for coach P before and knowing coach Chew, coach Felton, coach Pilipovich and Peyton and Danny, it was just a deal I couldn’t pass up.”

Katsuma has a master’s degree in applied kinesiology and a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Minnesota, is a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and was the 2022 Asian Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

