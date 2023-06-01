 Local golf: U.S. Senior Challenge returns to NM next week - Albuquerque Journal

Local golf: U.S. Senior Challenge returns to NM next week

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

For the first time since 2018, one of senior amateur golf’s premier competitions is set to return to New Mexico.

The U.S. Senior Challenge, a 54-hole tournament pitting four-person teams from states against each other, will be held at The Canyon Club at Four Hills, starting with a practice round on Monday and competitive rounds Tuesday through Thursday. The event was last hosted in New Mexico at Paako Ridge Golf Club in Sandia Park.

With both team and individual champions crowned following the tournament’s conclusion, the lowest three of a team’s four scores per hole will be counted during the first round and the lowest three of four 18-hole rounds will be scored during the final two rounds. Florida and Craig Hall (Arkansas) are the event’s reigning team and individual winners, respectively.

The only time a New Mexico-based team has ever won the 38-year-old event was when it was held at Paako Ridge in 2018. No New Mexico-based individual has ever won the event outright.

LOCAL HOLE IN ONE: Isaac Cota, Albuquerque, Puerto del Sol No. 7, 187 yards, 8-iron, his first.

Home » From the newspaper » Local golf: U.S. Senior Challenge returns to NM next week

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Basketball impasse: New Mexico State reaches out to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State spoke with University ... New Mexico State spoke with University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez Wednesday about concerns Nuñez has voiced about security in the Pan ...
2
Isotopes lose in Salt Lake City; skid reaches four ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Luis Cessa (0-0, 13.50) at Bees RHP Mason Erla (0-1, 7.59) ...
3
New UNM basketball assistant Katsuma reunites with Pitino, replaces ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma ... Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma has replaced Eric Brown as the new assistant coach for the UNM Lobos.
4
Local golf: Standout UNM men's, women's teams fueled by ...
College
Sometimes, things just go hand-in-hand.For instance: ... Sometimes, things just go hand-in-hand.For instance: New Mexico women's golf finished ...
5
Local golf: U.S. Senior Challenge returns to NM next ...
Featured Sports
For the first time since 2018, ... For the first time since 2018, one of senior amateur golf's premier competitions is set to return to New Mexico. The U.S. Senior Challenge, ...
6
UNM, New Mexico State to play their 2023 football ...
ABQnews Seeker
Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos ... Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos open at Texas A&M on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, the first big Saturday of the ...
7
The 7% solution: United to rotate pitch slightly to ...
ABQnews Seeker
United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park ... United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park will be reoriented slightly to address player safety issues raised by Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies.
8
Prep notes: Elite field is coming to Great Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many of them are future Division ... Many of them are future Division I stars. There might even be a possible Olympian or two somewhere in the mix, too.
9
Lobo-Aggie men's basketball series is in jeopardy
ABQnews Seeker
After shooting this past season and ... After shooting this past season and violent brawl at a football game before that, safety concerns may jeopardize Aggies/Lobos hoops rivalry.