Isotopes lose in Salt Lake City; skid reaches four games

‘TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake

6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Luis Cessa (0-0, 13.50) at Bees RHP Mason Erla (0-1, 7.59)

WEDNESDAY: Jo Adell’s two-run home run for Salt Lake was part of a four-run seventh inning for the host Bees, who broke open a 1-1 tie in that inning and went on to a 6-1 victory over Albuquerque.

Third baseman Aaron Schunk provided the only offense for the Isotopes. He doubled and also hit a solo home run in the second inning. He was 3-for-4 in the game and improved his average to .340.

Rockies right-hander Noah Davis made his first rehab appearance after being placed on the IL April 30 with right elbow inflammation. Davis was outstanding in the start, striking out six and walking one in four scoreless innings. He surrendered just two hits.

Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez for the fourth time did not collect his 1,000th minor league managerial victory.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

