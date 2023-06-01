Basketball impasse: New Mexico State reaches out to UNM athletic director regarding his safety concerns

There at least was some movement Wednesday in the impasse between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State in scheduling men’s basketball games for this coming season.

New Mexico State University Chief of Police Andy Bowen spoke with University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez by telephone Wednesday about concerns Nuñez has voiced to NMSU over the past several months about security in the Pan American Center if the Lobos were to play the Aggies in Las Cruces this season.

The talk came after the Journal first published online Tuesday and in print Wednesday an article about the two schools still not having been able to schedule the annual home-and-home men’s basketball games. That is because of Nuñez’s yet-to-be-fulfilled request that NMSU give written assurances there would be an increased police presence at the basketball games in Las Cruces. Tensions in the instate rivalry have grown more and more heated in recent years.

Included in the feedback from lawmakers and fans both schools told the Journal they received Wednesday after the article was published, NMSU issued the following statement:

“We know these games mean a lot to the people of New Mexico. Unfortunately, we’re not sure what the holdup has been on getting these matchups scheduled. The NMSU Police Department has had numerous conversations with the UNM Police Department over the past few months to share our safety and security plans. Additionally, our NMSU Police Chief planned on reaching out directly to the UNM Athletic Director later (Wednesday). Our personnel have national-level training, and our game management processes meet industry standards for events of this magnitude. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to see our friends from Albuquerque in Las Cruces later this year.”

A Wednesday conversation did take place after the statement was released, officials from both schools said.

While NMSU noted it is not common practice, especially not in this century-old series, to share in-depth security plans with others, UNM maintains it has not requested such high-level details. Instead, UNM would like, at a minimum, assurances — in writing — that there will be more police presence than in years past when student workers were often the only buffer between the Lobos team bench and the NMSU student section. UNM also wants assurances that the numerous violent incidents that occurred between both fan bases at the October football game at NMSU won’t be repeated without more police intervention.

A brawl between Aggie basketball players and UNM students at the Lobos-Aggies football game at New Mexico State last October served as a precursor to a revenge plot a month later on the morning of what was supposed to be the first of two men’s basketball games between the two schools, investigators said.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 19, police said NMSU player Mike Peake snuck out of his team hotel to meet up with a 17-year-old UNM female student on campus and brought with him a gun he legally owned — though by taking on a school trip, he violated school policy. There, three UNM students,one of whom Peake beat up at the football game, attacked Peake. That student, Brandon Travis, was shot and killed by Peake in self defense.

That led to both scheduled men’s basketball games between the two schools being canceled and, to date, this coming season’s customary games not yet being scheduled.

The Aggies-Lobos football game will be played as scheduled in September in Albuquerque. The schools alternate locations each year in that rivalry, though they in basketball usually play twice annually, once at each site.

Incidents, though none that rose to the level of last fall, have been reported at the rivalry games hosted by both schools in the past.

The Journal on Wednesday asked Department of Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez for comment on the matter, including if her department might get involved and ask both schools for their security plans in writing for all rivalry games. Her office did not respond to the email.