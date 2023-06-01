 Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline Vigil’s death - Albuquerque Journal

Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline Vigil’s death

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Jva053123a
Luis Talamantes-Romero awaits sentencing Wednesday in state District Court in Albuquerque. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

With uniformed New Mexico State Police officers standing by in support, the family of Jacqueline Vigil faced the man who was convicted of fatally shooting her in her driveway as she tried to leave for the gym in November 2019.

Her loved ones asked that Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, never be allowed to walk the streets of any community again.

State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller of Albuquerque sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder to be followed by another 26½ years for eight other felonies he committed during a crime spree that preceded her violent death.

Assistant State Attorney General Greer Staley told the judge Vigil, the 55-year-old mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was “a truly innocent victim.”

Talamantes declined to address the court.

But several Vigil family members walked to the courtroom podium to express their continuing sorrow for the loss of a woman who hoped to become a teacher, regularly sent 60-pound care packages to relatives in Colombia, and took the time to text prayers to her friends every morning.

State Police Officer Kevin Dieguez approached the podium, then turned to address the man who killed his mother.

“This is just for Luis,” he began as Talamantes looked straight ahead.

“Look at me when I’m talking to you,” Dieguez suddenly commanded. And Talamantes complied.

“My kids will never get to spend time with the grandmother because of you,” Dieguez said, “and that hurts me the most.”

Her husband, Sam Vigil, said his wife was a “proud American” who was about to receive a two-year-diploma from Central New Mexico Community College and planned to continue her education at the University of New Mexico. She and her son, Kevin, immigrated to the U.S. nearly 20 years earlier.

Jva053123b
Officials bring in a family portrait of Jacqueline Vigil, who was killed in 2019, before a sentencing hearing in state District Court on Wednesday. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

“This person should not be allowed to walk the streets of any place on this earth,” Sam Vigil said of Talamantes-Romero.

“You had a chance to walk away,” he told him. “Real men walk away.”

Instead , he said, Talamantes committed “the most hideous murder.”

The crime was random, as Talamantes-Romero and a passenger who testified against him at trial drove around Vigil’s upscale Northwest Albuquerque that morning looking for cars to burglarize. They noticed her getting into her Cadillac and Talamantes-Romero blocked her exit with his Jeep and jumped out and shot her through her driver’s side window.

The sound of her honking her horn alerted her husband, who ran outside, saw his wife slumped over in the front seat but couldn’t open the door because it was locked.

Talamantes-Romero fled the scene in the brown Jeep, along with another individual. He then traveled to the home of Elizabeth Talamantes, his sister, where they drove toward San Antonio, Texas, and subsequently destroyed the murder weapon.

After Albuquerque Police received tips as to his whereabouts, Talamantes-Romero was arrested weeks later. Federal agents initially detained him due to his immigration status and the FBI joined the investigation after then-President Donald Trump included Albuquerque as part of “Operation Legend” designed to combat rising crime.

Ultimately, he was returned to New Mexico, where he was held in custody until his trial in April.

Staley told the judge that Talamantes-Romero’s criminal history dates back to 2003 and shows a progression of the severity of his crimes.

A Mexican national, Talamantes-Romero has been deported at least three times only to return to the U.S., where he commits new crimes, Staley said.

“Deportation, prison … despite being arrested over and over, nothing stopped him,” she added.

Just before Jacqueline Vigil was killed, Talamantes-Romero and his passenger, Isaac Ramirez-Soto, were caught burglarizing a car.

“The burglary shows a brazen attitude,” Staley said, adding that Talamantes-Romero didn’t flee but instead pointed a gun at the victim.

“He was undeterred and that was part of his pattern.”

Jva053123c
Dolores Smith, Sam Vigil’s daughter, is surrounded by her daughters as she speaks at a sentencing hearing for Luis Talamantes-Romero on Wednesday. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

His defense attorney Kathleen Reinhardt said, “We respect the pain and grief (of the Vigil family). This has been a regrettable tragedy. But my client still maintains his innocence.”

Though he is a Mexican national, Talamantes-Romero’s parents brought him to the United States when he was only a couple of days old, said his attorney Peter Menges of Denver in a Colorado immigration case filing back in 2015. “He knows no other life than living in America. His family is here; his friends and life are here.”

Since his mother’s slaying, Vigil’s older son, State Police Lt. Raul Vigil, has retired. Both sons and family members were greeted before and after the sentencing hearing by more than 40 uniformed officers and supervisors. State Police Chief Tim Johnson was also on hand.

Sam Vigil thanked them for their support over the past several years.

After the sentencing, he told the Journal, “There’s some relief. But like other families who have lost someone to violent crime, you never completely heal. We learn how to live with pain. Our souls will never be the same.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline Vigil’s death

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline ...
ABQnews Seeker
State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced ... State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder to be followed by another 26½ years for eight other ...
2
Basketball impasse: New Mexico State reaches out to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State spoke with University ... New Mexico State spoke with University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez Wednesday about concerns Nuñez has voiced about security in the Pan ...
3
New UNM basketball assistant Katsuma reunites with Pitino, replaces ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma ... Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma has replaced Eric Brown as the new assistant coach for the UNM Lobos.
4
UNM, New Mexico State to play their 2023 football ...
ABQnews Seeker
Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos ... Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos open at Texas A&M on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, the first big Saturday of the ...
5
The 7% solution: United to rotate pitch slightly to ...
ABQnews Seeker
United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park ... United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park will be reoriented slightly to address player safety issues raised by Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies.
6
Top of Mind: What do you think of Albuquerque's ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think of ... OPINION: What do you think of Albuquerque's new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?
7
Federal authorities charge Solomon Peña with election interference
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities have charged failed Republican ... Federal authorities have charged failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña with election interference after he and others allegedly conspired to shoot up local politicians homes ...
8
Lujan Grisham begins honeymoon in Virgin Islands
ABQnews Seeker
For first wedding anniversary, Lujan Grisham ... For first wedding anniversary, Lujan Grisham embarks on honeymoon with the first gentleman.
9
'We've seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally': Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said ... Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and ...