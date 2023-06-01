Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline Vigil’s death

With uniformed New Mexico State Police officers standing by in support, the family of Jacqueline Vigil faced the man who was convicted of fatally shooting her in her driveway as she tried to leave for the gym in November 2019.

Her loved ones asked that Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, never be allowed to walk the streets of any community again.

State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller of Albuquerque sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder to be followed by another 26½ years for eight other felonies he committed during a crime spree that preceded her violent death.

Assistant State Attorney General Greer Staley told the judge Vigil, the 55-year-old mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was “a truly innocent victim.”

Talamantes declined to address the court.

But several Vigil family members walked to the courtroom podium to express their continuing sorrow for the loss of a woman who hoped to become a teacher, regularly sent 60-pound care packages to relatives in Colombia, and took the time to text prayers to her friends every morning.

State Police Officer Kevin Dieguez approached the podium, then turned to address the man who killed his mother.

“This is just for Luis,” he began as Talamantes looked straight ahead.

“Look at me when I’m talking to you,” Dieguez suddenly commanded. And Talamantes complied.

“My kids will never get to spend time with the grandmother because of you,” Dieguez said, “and that hurts me the most.”

Her husband, Sam Vigil, said his wife was a “proud American” who was about to receive a two-year-diploma from Central New Mexico Community College and planned to continue her education at the University of New Mexico. She and her son, Kevin, immigrated to the U.S. nearly 20 years earlier.

“This person should not be allowed to walk the streets of any place on this earth,” Sam Vigil said of Talamantes-Romero.

“You had a chance to walk away,” he told him. “Real men walk away.”

Instead , he said, Talamantes committed “the most hideous murder.”

The crime was random, as Talamantes-Romero and a passenger who testified against him at trial drove around Vigil’s upscale Northwest Albuquerque that morning looking for cars to burglarize. They noticed her getting into her Cadillac and Talamantes-Romero blocked her exit with his Jeep and jumped out and shot her through her driver’s side window.

The sound of her honking her horn alerted her husband, who ran outside, saw his wife slumped over in the front seat but couldn’t open the door because it was locked.

Talamantes-Romero fled the scene in the brown Jeep, along with another individual. He then traveled to the home of Elizabeth Talamantes, his sister, where they drove toward San Antonio, Texas, and subsequently destroyed the murder weapon.

After Albuquerque Police received tips as to his whereabouts, Talamantes-Romero was arrested weeks later. Federal agents initially detained him due to his immigration status and the FBI joined the investigation after then-President Donald Trump included Albuquerque as part of “Operation Legend” designed to combat rising crime.

Ultimately, he was returned to New Mexico, where he was held in custody until his trial in April.

Staley told the judge that Talamantes-Romero’s criminal history dates back to 2003 and shows a progression of the severity of his crimes.

A Mexican national, Talamantes-Romero has been deported at least three times only to return to the U.S., where he commits new crimes, Staley said.

“Deportation, prison … despite being arrested over and over, nothing stopped him,” she added.

Just before Jacqueline Vigil was killed, Talamantes-Romero and his passenger, Isaac Ramirez-Soto, were caught burglarizing a car.

“The burglary shows a brazen attitude,” Staley said, adding that Talamantes-Romero didn’t flee but instead pointed a gun at the victim.

“He was undeterred and that was part of his pattern.”

His defense attorney Kathleen Reinhardt said, “We respect the pain and grief (of the Vigil family). This has been a regrettable tragedy. But my client still maintains his innocence.”

Though he is a Mexican national, Talamantes-Romero’s parents brought him to the United States when he was only a couple of days old, said his attorney Peter Menges of Denver in a Colorado immigration case filing back in 2015. “He knows no other life than living in America. His family is here; his friends and life are here.”

Since his mother’s slaying, Vigil’s older son, State Police Lt. Raul Vigil, has retired. Both sons and family members were greeted before and after the sentencing hearing by more than 40 uniformed officers and supervisors. State Police Chief Tim Johnson was also on hand.

Sam Vigil thanked them for their support over the past several years.

After the sentencing, he told the Journal, “There’s some relief. But like other families who have lost someone to violent crime, you never completely heal. We learn how to live with pain. Our souls will never be the same.”