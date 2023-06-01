 Yeezy shoes are back on sale - months after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West - Albuquerque Journal

Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips / Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after the German sportswear company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Adidas ended its yearslong partnership with Ye in late October, in light of his antisemitic remarks and other harmful behavior. In the months that followed, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys remained unknown — until earlier this month, when Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations.

The first batch of Adidas’ remaining Yeezys went on sale Wednesday. At this time, the sneakers appear to be available through Adidas’ app “Confirmed,” according to the retailer’s website. Part of the profits will be donated to organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, Adidas says.

Wednesday’s release marks the first time that Adidas has sold Yeezys since the partnership termination in October. The Yeezy products up for sale will include already-existing designs as well as those that were initiated in 2022 and set to be released in 2023, Adidas previously noted.

“We believe (selling and donating these Yeezys) is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities,” Gulden said in an May 19 statement.

At a May 11 annual shareholder meeting, Gulden explained the company made the decision to sell and donate Yeezys after speaking with nongovernmental organizations and groups that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.

Some details of Adidas’ plans are still unclear — including how many Yeezys will eventually go on sale and what portion of sales will be donated. The Associated Press reached out to Adidas for further information on Wednesday.

Cutting ties with Ye cost Adidas hundreds of millions of dollars — contributing to a loss of 600 million euros ($655 million) in sales for the last three months of 2022, which helped drive the company to a quarterly net loss of 513 million euros.

Adidas reported 400 million euros ($441 million) in lost sales at the start of 2023, the company announced earlier this month.

Net sales declined 1% in the first quarter, to 5.27 billion euros, the company said. It reported a net loss of 24 million euros, a plunge from a profit of 310 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit, which excludes some items like taxes, was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros a year earlier.

Meanwhile, investors also filed a class-action lawsuit against Adidas in late April, alleging the company knew about offensive remarks and harmful behavior from Ye years before terminating its pact with him. Adidas has pushed back on the allegations.

_________

AP Business Writer David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, and AP Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

Home » More News » Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Raft the Rio? Here’s what to know amid high ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico’s rivers are high, and ... New Mexico’s rivers are high, and so is the danger. Rafting enthusiasts offer their tips for staying safe
2
Luis Talamantes-Romero sentenced to life in prison in Jacqueline ...
ABQnews Seeker
State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced ... State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder to be followed by another 26½ years for eight other ...
3
'We've seen the last Red River Motorcycle Rally': Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said ... Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said she hopes the town can rebrand a Memorial Day weekend event that focuses on families and veterans and ...
4
The 7% solution: United to rotate pitch slightly to ...
ABQnews Seeker
United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park ... United's soccer pitch at Isotopes Park will be reoriented slightly to address player safety issues raised by Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies.
5
Judge pauses Eunice's lawsuit challenging top Democrats' authority to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge has halted a ... A state judge has halted a small southeast New Mexico city's lawsuit against top Democratic state officials — at least for now — as ...
6
Red River residents vent at Taos sheriff in wake ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red River residents still reeling from ... Red River residents still reeling from a shootout between motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally last weekend took aim at the Taos ...
7
Basketball impasse: New Mexico State reaches out to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State spoke with University ... New Mexico State spoke with University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez Wednesday about concerns Nuñez has voiced about security in the Pan ...
8
Federal authorities charge Solomon Peña with election interference
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities have charged failed Republican ... Federal authorities have charged failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña with election interference after he and others allegedly conspired to shoot up local politicians' homes ...
9
From the Challenger explosion to the pandemic: Retiring Journal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring ... Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, retiring this week after decades at New Mexico's largest newspaper, shares the most memorable days on the job.
10
These three movies will show simultaneously at Balloon Fiesta ...
ABQnews Seeker
The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" ... The "Movie Mania: Splash into Summer" event is free. Here are the details.