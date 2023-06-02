 Mortgage Finance Authority awards $53M in tax credits to five housing projects - Albuquerque Journal

Mortgage Finance Authority awards $53M in tax credits to five housing projects

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A rendering of Farolito Apartments, a 92-unit senior living community near Eubank Boulevard and Central Avenue, that is expected to be completed in July 2025. The project was awarded $16.2 million in low-income housing tax credits to aid in construction costs. (Courtesy of Dekker/Perich/Sabatini via State Land Office)

Facing an ongoing affordable housing shortage in the state, the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is awarding millions in low-income housing tax credits to address the issue.

MFA announced this week it has awarded more than $53 million in tax credits to five projects across the state, a move it says will address some of those shortages in the near term.

“LIHTC funding supports projects that help address housing needs throughout the state,” MFA Director and CEO Isidoro Hernandez said in a statement. “It will allow greater stability, health, and wellness for families and economic growth for communities across New Mexico.”

The move to aid affordable housing projects in New Mexico follows a 2022 report released by MFA earlier this year that shows a shortage of more than 30,000 homes for renters making less than 30% of the area median income.

The report, conducted on an annual basis, added that more than 200,000 households in the state are cost burdened. MFA, which administers the low-income housing tax credits, receives a yearly allocation of federal tax credits for the program that are then disbursed to housing developers through a “highly competitive process,” according to a news release. It is expected that the awarded projects have an economic impact of nearly $33 million through all stages of development, as well as supporting roughly 450 jobs.

The awarded projects are as follows:

Route 66 Flats in Albuquerque was awarded $14.2 million to be used toward the construction of 48 housing units located near Central and Unser. Thirty-three of those units are earmarked for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. According to the news release, the project includes “trauma-informed design principles, exemplified by the strategic placement of the courtyard, visible from the indoor community space and surrounding apartments,” as well as a community garden, a walking path and other features meant to enhance the quality of life of residents.

Calle Cuarta in Albuquerque was awarded $3.2 million to support the construction of 61 units located on 4th Street. The project last year was awarded $10.8 million in low-income housing tax credits, bringing the total award to roughly $14 million. The news release says the property will include laundry rooms on each floor, computer labs, a social service office, a fitness room, among other amenities. The developers of the project also secured financing for retail shops and live/work units on the ground level of 4th Street, as well as nearly two dozen for-sale townhomes.

Tierra Encantada in Anthony, New Mexico was awarded $3.9 million for the rehabilitation of an existing development that includes 24 housing units specifically meant for households employed in the agriculture industry.

Farolito Senior Community in Albuquerque was awarded $16.2 million for the construction of a senior-living community in Albuquerque. The community, located near Central Avenue and Eubank Boulevard and across from the Luminaria Senior Community, will include up to 92 units, the New Mexico State Land Office told the Journal in December 2022. According to the MFA news release, the “community was designed with aging-in-place elements, a dog park, an indoor pet washing station, a pollinator garden, and a deck.” The project is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Felician Villa II in Rio Rancho was awarded $16.2 million to help toward the construction of a three-story, 66-unit housing development located near the Meadowlark Senior Center. Felician Villa II is the second phase of the Felician Villa project aimed at seniors. The first phase of the project received $12.3 million in tax credits last year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Mortgage Finance Authority awards $53M in tax credits to five housing projects

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Haaland order extends Chaco Canyon drilling protections for next ...
ABQnews Seeker
After an extended review, U.S. Interior ... After an extended review, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order Friday withdrawing federal lands within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon from ...
2
Mathcore band Rolo Tomassi to make first tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rolo Tomassi is heading out on ... Rolo Tomassi is heading out on a month-long tour in the United States and the tour makes a stop at Launchpad on Wednesday, June ...
3
36th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque celebrates the art of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beginning on Friday, June 9, and ... Beginning on Friday, June 9, and running through June 17, the National Institute of Flamenco puts on the oldest and largest flamenco festival outside ...
4
'Two Sinners and a Mule' filmed across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
"Two Sinners and a Mule" is ... "Two Sinners and a Mule" is currently available to rent or buy on streaming platforms.
5
Documentary looks at Carole King's groundbreaking concert
ABQnews Seeker
"Carole King: Home Again – Live ... "Carole King: Home Again – Live in Central Park" airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will ...
6
HED's message to UNM and New Mexico State: Cooperate ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state's Higher Education Department wants ... The state's Higher Education Department wants the rivalry games between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State men's basketball teams to continue. ...
7
Keeping score: Boxing judge, IBF executive Levi Martinez won ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces resident Levi Martinez, 70, ... Las Cruces resident Levi Martinez, 70, has judged 199 world title fights and has worked bouts involving some of the sport's biggest name. ...
8
Congressional Notebook: Stansbury votes ‘no’ on debt deal
ABQnews Seeker
Meanwhile, Russia says nyet to visits ... Meanwhile, Russia says nyet to visits from New Mexico leaders
9
Police find shooter's arsenal from May rampage that killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities provided a more detailed description ... Authorities provided a more detailed description Thursday of the arsenal that a New Mexico high school student had in his possession at the time.