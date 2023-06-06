No alcohol, no problem: Check out these mocktails in Albuquerque

Mocktails are a great way to enjoy mixed drinks if you’re not in the mood for alcohol.

Here’s a list of five bars around town with notable mocktails.

This information was accurate as of June 6, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This establishment is thoughtfully detailed — from the lighting fixtures to the wall decorations and even a lawn ceiling. Alternative rock indie music ripples through the speakers. The mocktails here come with healthy twists, with ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, burdock root or pressed ginger. Owner Kate Gerwin was runner up of the Netflix show ‘Drink Masters.’ The bar also landed on the 2022 Spirited Awards in the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar category. Make sure you have your ID on hand when you visit as this place has a strict 21-and-older policy.

LOCATION: 3225 Central Ave. NE

HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 5-11 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday

This distillery and cocktail bar is tucked away so you might miss it. Quiet and unassuming, it is down the street from Marble Brewery’s crowds, live music and neon lights. The space is modern industrial themed with a botanical flair. Upbeat instrumental melodies set a comfortable mood inside and on the patio. The establishment has small mocktail selection filled with heart, and there is also kombucha on tap.

LOCATION: 120 Marble Ave. NW, 505-750-3138

HOURS: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 3-11 Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Sunday

The menu has nods toward the Parq Central Hotel’s previous life as a mental hospital. Rumor has it the hotel is haunted. Now a rooftop bar with pop alternative coursing through the speakers, the space offers a relaxed atmosphere for hotel guests and day visitors to unwind while enjoying uninterrupted views of Downtown Albuquerque dotted with sparkling lights at night.

LOCATION: 806 Central Ave. SE, 505-242-0040

HOURS: 4 -10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 4-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5- 6 p.m. Happy Hour

This restaurant lets you feel like you’re in Rome without leaving the country. Smooth jazz washes the dining area and pictures of Rome line the walls. Sparkling light fixtures dangle from the ceilings and gold detailing contrasts the dark green paint. Mocktails here resemble sparkling lemonades with refreshing flavor combinations such as Strawberry-Basil, Pineapple-Rosemary or Blackberry.

LOCATION: 3222 Central SE, 505-508-3948

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

This small space with floral swag and a well stocked bar is tucked inside Sawmill Market. The stall doesn’t have a designated mocktail menu, but customers can substitute soda water or juice in place of alcohol in some drinks.

LOCATION: 1909 Bellamah Ave. NW, 505-563-4473

HOURS: 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

