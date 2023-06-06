 No alcohol, no problem: Check out these mocktails in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

No alcohol, no problem: Check out these mocktails in Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Mocktails are a great way to enjoy mixed drinks if you’re not in the mood for alcohol.

Here’s a list of five bars around town with notable mocktails.

This information was accurate as of June 6, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

Happy Accidents

A No Shrubs mocktail from Happy Accidents 3225 Central Ave. NE. This foam-topped drink is a strawberry shrub with chamomile tea served carbonated with apple cider vinegar. The sweetness of strawberry balances the vinegar and the drink is topped with dried chamomile flowers. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This establishment is thoughtfully detailed — from the lighting fixtures to the wall decorations and even a lawn ceiling. Alternative rock indie music ripples through the speakers. The mocktails here come with healthy twists, with ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, burdock root or pressed ginger. Owner Kate Gerwin was runner up of the Netflix show ‘Drink Masters.’ The bar also landed on the 2022 Spirited Awards in the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar category. Make sure you have your ID on hand when you visit as this place has a strict 21-and-older policy.

LOCATION: 3225 Central Ave. NE
HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 5-11 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Still Spirits

An Eli Special mocktail with sparkling water strawberry-balsamic gastrique and lime from Still Spirits 120 Marble Ave. NW. The drink has a tart, vinegar flavor from the gastrique and lime lightened by the strawberry and sparkling water. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This distillery and cocktail bar is tucked away so you might miss it. Quiet and unassuming, it is down the street from Marble Brewery’s crowds, live music and neon lights. The space is modern industrial themed with a botanical flair. Upbeat instrumental melodies set a comfortable mood inside and on the patio. The establishment has small mocktail selection filled with heart, and there is also kombucha on tap.

LOCATION: 120 Marble Ave. NW, 505-750-3138

HOURS: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 3-11 Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Apothecary Lounge

A Honey Bear mocktail — warm and soothing tea with lemon, honey and cloves — from Apothecary Lounge at Parq Central Hotel 806 Central Ave. SE, June 3, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

The menu has nods toward the Parq Central Hotel’s previous life as a mental hospital. Rumor has it the hotel is haunted. Now a rooftop bar with pop alternative coursing through the speakers, the space offers a relaxed atmosphere for hotel guests and day visitors to unwind while enjoying uninterrupted views of Downtown Albuquerque dotted with sparkling lights at night.

LOCATION: 806 Central Ave. SE, 505-242-0040

HOURS: 4 -10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 4-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5- 6 p.m. Happy Hour

M’Tucci’s Bar Roma

A Basil Strawberry Shrub from M’tucci’s Bar Roma 3222 Central Ave. SE. The drink is a mix of tart strawberry and sweet lemonade flavors ending with the refreshing basil, all resembling sparkling lemonade (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant lets you feel like you’re in Rome without leaving the country. Smooth jazz washes the dining area and pictures of Rome line the walls. Sparkling light fixtures dangle from the ceilings and gold detailing contrasts the dark green paint. Mocktails here resemble sparkling lemonades with refreshing flavor combinations such as Strawberry-Basil, Pineapple-Rosemary or Blackberry.

LOCATION: 3222 Central SE, 505-508-3948

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Botanic Bar

A Honey Blossom mocktail with soda water instead of alcohol from Botanic Bar ,1909 Bellamah Ave. NW. The drink has a sweet honey flavor with floral notes and a refreshing fizz from the soda water.  (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This small space with floral swag and a well stocked bar is tucked inside Sawmill Market. The stall doesn’t have a designated mocktail menu, but customers can substitute soda water or juice in place of alcohol in some drinks.

LOCATION: 1909 Bellamah Ave. NW, 505-563-4473

HOURS: 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

More food news: Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this Southwest staple

Boba more than a ‘Star Wars’ character: 12 fun tea spots around town

 

