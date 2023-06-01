 Albuquerque police ID 3 recent homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police ID 3 recent homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents over the past two weeks.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of Adam Duarte, 33, Devin Caballero, 18, and Carlos Amezaga-Rodriguez, 37, are being investigated as homicides.

Nobody has been reportedly arrested in the three cases.

The first incident was on May 24.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a person being shot near Mountain and Rio Grande NW. Officers found Duarte fatally shot and he died at the scene.

Dozens of friends and family took to social media to mourn the loss of Duarte, described as “an amazing soul.”

One woman wrote on Facebook, “This world has become so ugly, and regardless of the situation you kept a smile on your face..always making those around you happy.”

Then, on May 26, police responded just before midnight to a double shooting near Propps and Ralph NE. Officers found Caballero had been fatally shot and he later died.

A GoFundMe started for funeral costs said Caballero “was so loved, and loved his family with everything he had… We are so heartbroken and lost.”

On Monday officers were called shortly after midnight to a shooting in the 700 block of Central NW. Police found Amezaga-Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds and he died at the hospital.

