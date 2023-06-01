Albuquerque man charged with intentionally running over bicyclist

A man is accused of fatally running over another man during an argument last month at a park in Northwest Albuquerque.

Christopher Martinez, 39, is charged with an open count of murder, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in the death of Lincoln McKenna, 49.

Martinez allegedly hit McKenna with his truck on May 18 and he died in the hospital last weekend. Had McKenna survives, according to court records, there was a 90% chance he wouldn’t walk again.

Martinez is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

His attorney declined to comment on Thursday

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Martinez until trial, saying that “no conditions of release” will keep the community safe — noting Martinez was on pretrial release in other cases when the homicide occurred.

Martinez served a year in jail and several years of probation after pleading guilty to the 2004 rape of a young girl, according to court records.

Court records show Martinez is currently awaiting trial in two separate cases where he was found with fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. His pretrial release in those cases was revoked after McKenna’s death.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to a crash at the Valley Neighborhood Park and found McKenna severely injured in the grass, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. McKenna’s friend told police Martinez purposely hit McKenna, who was on a bicycle, after the two argued.

Police said the friend told them she called McKenna for help after Martinez became aggressive with her. She said McKenna showed up on his bicycle and he and Martinez argued.

The girlfriend told police Martinez started to drive off but turned around and hit McKenna, according to the affidavit. She said Martinez said “who’s the (expletive) now?” to McKenna and told her “he deserved it.”

While in the ambulance, McKenna repeatedly told an officer “Chris did this.”