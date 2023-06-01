When will educational assistants and other school employees see their raises?

Just about everyone this legislative session seemed to agree: Educational assistants should be paid more than a minimum salary of $12,000.

So a bipartisan proposal more than doubling that base salary flew through both chambers of the Roundhouse without a single “no” vote before passing into law.

But there are still some unanswered questions for many educational assistants across the state — chief among them: When will we see these raises?

House Bill 127, the bill that expanded the minimum salaries, goes into effect June 16, a state Public Education Department spokeswoman said. Per the law, the raises will be effective for the coming school year.

Educational assistants employed by Albuquerque Public Schools will start seeing the raises July 1, a district spokeswoman said. APS expects the raises will cost them about $8.4 million.

At last count, there were almost 1,600 EAs across APS, according to district data. There were over 70,400 students in the district.

All public school employees are supposed to receive 6% raises this year through money set aside by the state’s spending bill. That should also go into effect July 1, both APS and the PED said.